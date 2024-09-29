Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, September 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Must Fix These 2 Areas To Win Against Raiders

Browns Must Fix These 2 Areas To Win Against Raiders

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Referee Carl Cheffers #51 calls a defensive penalty during the fourth quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Before the season, Cleveland fans expected to be 2-1 at the very least before heading west to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Yet two poor performances at home have stymied the once-promising start to the Browns’ season.

To get back on track today, Cleveland needs to address two major areas to pick up their second win of the season and even their record.

Reduce The Penalties

Las Vegas is the most-disciplined team in the NFL this season, having committed only 11 penalties through three games.

That means the Raiders are not letting mental mistakes kill drives or extend their opponents’ opportunities, unlike the Browns.

Through three games, Cleveland is the third-worst NFL franchise at committing penalties, racking up 29 miscues for 212 yards.

It’s especially damaging on offense as the Browns have been flagged 10 times for either false starts or offensive holding penalties.

With the offense struggling, the makeshift offensive line will need to do everything without drawing flags to buy Watson time during his passes.

Make The Raiders Pass

Las Vegas enters this contest as the league’s worst rushing team, averaging just 51 yards on the ground through three games.

The Raiders are fourth in the league through the air despite having Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell behind center.

Cleveland has the deepest secondary Las Vegas has faced this season, and the Browns can take advantage of this mismatch, especially now that Davante Adams is not suiting up.

The Browns will need to pin their ears back and attack the Raiders’ signal-caller as neither Minshew nor O’Connell are particularly athletic or gifted scrambling quarterbacks.

Expect Cleveland to load the defensive front and create one-on-one matchups against the Raiders’ wide receivers throughout today.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Should 'Pare Down' Offense Against Raiders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Las Vegas Raiders fans Pablo "Toozak" Navarro (L) and Antonio "Creeper" Vasquez pose before a game between the Raiders and the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.

Analyst Calls Raiders' Game 'Must-Win' Game For Browns

2 hours ago

Former Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon makes their pick during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL

Hanford Dixon Reveals Keys To Browns Win Against Raiders

2 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals When Nick Chubb Could Make Season Debut

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Fans React To Sunday's Nick Chubb News

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Will Return To Practice This Week

9 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 hands off the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Believes Browns Should 'Pare Down' Offense Against Raiders

5 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Eric Metcalf

Eric Metcalf Reveals What He Sees As The Biggest Problem With Browns

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Cannot Make Excuses For Rough Start

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: D'Onta Foreman #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the first thalf of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Need To Focus On Running Game To Defeat Raiders

8 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names What He Needs To See To Feel Good About Browns

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

ESPN Analyst Names Key Matchup For Browns Against Raiders

18 hours ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Footballs sit on the turf prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves For Raiders' Contest

19 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Alarming Stat About Deshaun Watson

23 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stat Shows Concerning Trend For Browns On Offensive Line

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Browns Fans Chanting On Plane While Heading To Las Vegas

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Members of the Cleveland Browns run onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals 3 Major Needs For Browns Through Week 3

1 day ago

browns helmets on football field

Browns Release Final Practice Participation Report Of The Week

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Las Vegas Raiders fans are seen during the first half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Believes Browns Will Have A Tough Challenge On Sunday

1 day ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Metcalf attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eric Metcalf Says It's A 'Must-Win' Game For Browns On Sunday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Offensive Guard Joel Bitonio (75), Cleveland Browns Center JC Tretter (64), Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jedrick Wills (71) in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Reveals Key To Browns' Victory Against Raiders

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Stats Show How Impressive Denzel Ward Has Been This Season

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Josh Cribbs Calls Out Browns Defense Ahead Of Raiders Matchup

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Members of the Cleveland Browns run onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares How Oddsmakers View Browns' Week 4 Contest

2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: The 95-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch is shown behind empty stands after it was turned on during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24.

6 Raiders Players Have Been Ruled Out For Browns Matchup

2 days ago

Browns Nation