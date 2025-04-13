Browns Named Among ‘Biggest Wild-Card Teams’ In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have ten picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, including the No. 2 overall pick, but with so many needs on both sides of the ball, it’s anybody’s guess what this team has up its sleeve come draft day.

With so many needs and an uncertain quarterback situation, it’s no wonder one analyst recently named the Browns among the “biggest wild-card teams” in the draft.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport wrote that the Browns are firmly in the mix among the biggest wild-card teams after signing Joe Flacco, which has opened the door for plenty of options with these ten draft picks they have at their disposal.

“Now, with two quarterbacks in town, the Browns appear more likely to go the ‘best player available’ route, either pairing Penn State’s Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett on the edge or selecting Colorado unicorn Travis Hunter,” Davenport wrote. “A trade down is a possibility too if a team is so in love with Sanders it presents the Browns with a ‘Godfather’ offer.”

Flacco and Kenny Pickett are the two healthy quarterbacks on the Browns roster, and Davenport touched on the fact that Flacco’s signing makes it even less likely that Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders could be in play with the second overall pick.

The interesting development would be if Sanders slides down the board and the Browns wind up deciding to package some picks to move back into the end of Round 1 in order to take him and secure five years of eligibility on his rookie deal.

Flacco’s signing isn’t enough to take the Browns out of the QB market in the draft, but it certainly shakes things up at No. 2 and opens the door for prospects like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe as potential additions in the second round as well.

There are only a few days left, and Browns fans surely can’t wait to see what this wild-card team is up to.

