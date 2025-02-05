Nick Chubb Could Draw Interest From Division Rival

The Cleveland Browns might lose one of their fan favorites in the offseason.

Nick Chubb is about to become a free agent, and while some reports state that the Browns might look to bring him back, he could also test the market to gauge his value.

With that in mind, Adam Crowley of 93.7 The Fan Show in Pittsburgh, believes the Steelers will have interest in Chubb.

“I’m not for it, but I could see them doing it,” Crowley said. “They call him Mr. Chubb. Mike Tomlin calls him Mr. Chubb. Mike Tomlin loves his guy. I think they look at what Philadelphia has done, what the Ravens have done, and they might spend money on a running back.”

Ironically, Chubb sustained a career-threatening injury vs. the Steelers, a team he’s tormented multiple times in the past.

He’s too much of a fan favorite and an icon in Northeast Ohio to sign with the Steelers of all teams, but we’ve seen things like this happen in the past.

So, even though the Browns haven’t treated him poorly or anything like that, their decisions regarding his situation in the next couple of months could take him in either direction.

Of course, that assumes the Steelers are ready to invest heavily in an aging running back who is recovering from a significant injury and had a disappointing season, and that involves a lot of uncertainties.

Perhaps staying put is what makes the most sense for all parties.

The Browns could offer him an incentive-based deal to help him regain some of his money if he has a strong season, allowing him to remain a hero and an icon.

Nonetheless, even if that’s true, the Browns will still need to bring in another running back as well.

