Analyst Names 1 Free Agent The Browns Can’t Afford To Lose

The Cleveland Browns were one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024.

Their record speaks for itself, and after suffering many injuries that led to inconsistencies up and down their roster, the Browns were unable to find their footing.

With their record in mind, the Browns do have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, which could lead them to add a top-tier playmaker to their roster.

While that player could make a difference right away, they’ll certainly need help.

Many predict the Browns to make several changes in free agency, hoping they can add some budget players that pan out and make the team better.

Looking elsewhere could be a ticket to success, but when talking about players that each team around the league should retain in free agency, Dalton Wasserman of PFF indicated that the team should do whatever they can to retain Devin Bush.

“In the absence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Devin Bush quietly put together the best season of his career. The ex-Steeler, who will be just 27 in July, earned an 86.4 PFF run-defense grade that ranked in the top 10 among qualified linebackers this season. He could replace Jordan Hicks in the Browns’ starting lineup next season,” Wasserman said.

As Wasserman indicated, Bush is coming off an impressive campaign, one of the statistical best of his career.

If he can replicate that in 2025, along with any new players the Browns bring in during the offseason, this unit could start to turn itself around.

