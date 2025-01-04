Browns Named As Suitor For Top QB Prospect

The 2024 NFL season hasn’t gone to plan for the Cleveland Browns, and the list of reasons for their struggles is too long to list here.

Among them, however, have been injuries to key players, along with inconsistency from the quarterback position.

The Browns are already knocked out of the playoff hunt and have been for a few weeks, giving them plenty of time to think about and plan for their future.

One of the most pressing questions heading into the offseason is at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson doesn’t seem to be the answer in the long or short term, Jameis Winston hasn’t done enough to earn the full-time starting role, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson looks like he could end up on a practice squad in 2025.

With that in mind, the Browns could target the position in the draft, considering they are in a prime position to secure a top-five pick, assuming they lose in Week 18.

When discussing landing spots for some of the top quarterback prospects, Brent Sobleski shared his thoughts in a Bleacher Report article on who the Browns might try to draft, putting them in the conversation to land Cam Ward.

“The Browns may even leapfrog the Titans in order to guarantee their preferred choice,” Sobleski said.

Sobleski indicated that the Browns should not only pursue the position but if they are behind the Tennessee Titans, they should try to make a trade to guarantee their spot.

The New England Patriots currently are in position for the No. 1 pick, and if they are confident in Drake Maye, they could be persuaded to give up their selection to a team like the Browns, who could be getting desperate.

