Browns Named As Team Under ‘Most Pressure’ In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns aren’t as bad as most three-win teams.

Last season may have been a fluke, as this team is much more talented than they showed in 2024.

They will finally have a surplus of draft picks, and with it, an opportunity to turn the franchise around overnight.

Notably, that’s why former NFL player Chris Canty believes they’re the team under the most pressure ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

.@ChrisCanty99's Top 5 teams under the most pressure in the NFL Draft: 1.) Browns

2.) 49ers

3.) Giants

4.) Bengals

5.) Dolphins Which team do YOU believe has the most pressure going into the draft? https://t.co/e4ZlqJaVxX — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) April 8, 2025

The Browns have the No. 2 pick, and even if they don’t use it to get the franchise quarterback they so clearly need, they could still find their guy further down in the draft.

Granted, this quarterback class is one of the least impressive we’ve seen in history, so it would be hard to blame them if they drop the ball with whoever they get.

They can’t afford the same with all the other picks they have.

Even if they still need another offseason to find their quarterback, this NFL Draft will allow them to lay the foundation to build this team for years to come.

They can always take someone else in next year’s much richer quarterback class, and there will only be one year left of Deshaun Watson’s contract on their books.

All things considered, this draft will make or break this team for the next five years or so.

