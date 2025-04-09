Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Named As Team Under ‘Most Pressure’ In NFL Draft

Browns Named As Team Under ‘Most Pressure’ In NFL Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Named As Team Under ‘Most Pressure’ In NFL Draft
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns aren’t as bad as most three-win teams.

Last season may have been a fluke, as this team is much more talented than they showed in 2024.

They will finally have a surplus of draft picks, and with it, an opportunity to turn the franchise around overnight.

Notably, that’s why former NFL player Chris Canty believes they’re the team under the most pressure ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns have the No. 2 pick, and even if they don’t use it to get the franchise quarterback they so clearly need, they could still find their guy further down in the draft.

Granted, this quarterback class is one of the least impressive we’ve seen in history, so it would be hard to blame them if they drop the ball with whoever they get.

They can’t afford the same with all the other picks they have.

Even if they still need another offseason to find their quarterback, this NFL Draft will allow them to lay the foundation to build this team for years to come.

They can always take someone else in next year’s much richer quarterback class, and there will only be one year left of Deshaun Watson’s contract on their books.

All things considered, this draft will make or break this team for the next five years or so.

NEXT:  Analyst Urges Browns To Draft 1 QB Prospect At Pick No.33
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation