Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, November 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Named Potential Fit For College Defender

Browns Named Potential Fit For College Defender

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 10: Derrick Harmon #41 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Akron Zips during the third quarter at Spartan Stadium on September 10, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

With the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North basement at 2-7, media outlets across the nation are already planning for the team’s future.

As it stands currently, the Browns would be picking near the top of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

There are several positions of need for the team next year and Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report believes that Cleveland should pick a defensive lineman as soon as it can.

In his article on Wednesday, Fowler identified University of Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon as an athlete the Browns should look strongly at.

“…he touts an excellent blend of size and twitch at 6’5″, 310 pounds, and his ability to clog gaps on early downs, as well as rush the passer, will hold weight for prospective NFL clubs,” wrote Fowler.

Harmon was a three-star recruit coming out of Loyola High School in Detroit and initially began his college career at Michigan State.

While playing for the Spartans, Harmon had 70 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022 and 2023.

After the ’23 season, he transferred to Oregon.

Earlier this year, Pro Football Focus gave Harmon its highest grade among Big Ten defensive tackles with a 90.8.

Harmon is projected as a three-down lineman in the NFL and pro scouts love his speed and his ability to read and react to the blocking schemes of opponents.

Scouts also note that he struggles with playing too tall, enabling opponents to push him around on occasion.

Harmon is projected as a Day 2 draftee.

NEXT:  Analyst Names Top QB Option For Browns In 2025 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Browns Nation