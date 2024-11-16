Browns Named Potential Fit For College Defender

With the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North basement at 2-7, media outlets across the nation are already planning for the team’s future.

As it stands currently, the Browns would be picking near the top of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

There are several positions of need for the team next year and Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report believes that Cleveland should pick a defensive lineman as soon as it can.

In his article on Wednesday, Fowler identified University of Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon as an athlete the Browns should look strongly at.

“…he touts an excellent blend of size and twitch at 6’5″, 310 pounds, and his ability to clog gaps on early downs, as well as rush the passer, will hold weight for prospective NFL clubs,” wrote Fowler.

Harmon was a three-star recruit coming out of Loyola High School in Detroit and initially began his college career at Michigan State.

While playing for the Spartans, Harmon had 70 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022 and 2023.

After the ’23 season, he transferred to Oregon.

Oregon's Derrick Harmon is becoming one of my favorite IDL prospects. The IDL class is good, and his emergence this year only improves it. pic.twitter.com/HHZiDFVxVQ — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) November 13, 2024

Earlier this year, Pro Football Focus gave Harmon its highest grade among Big Ten defensive tackles with a 90.8.

Harmon is projected as a three-down lineman in the NFL and pro scouts love his speed and his ability to read and react to the blocking schemes of opponents.

Scouts also note that he struggles with playing too tall, enabling opponents to push him around on occasion.

Harmon is projected as a Day 2 draftee.

