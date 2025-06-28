Browns Named ‘Top Landing Spot’ For Free Agent WR

The Cleveland Browns made a lot of upgrades this offseason through the draft on both sides of the ball, and the hope is that a handful of these exciting rookies can show off in camp enough to prove that they can be relied upon as pillars of the franchise right out of the gate in Week 1.

As fun as the draft was, Cleveland didn’t make any big splashes in free agency, though the team was recently named as a potential landing spot for one familiar free agent.

Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors recently floated the idea that Amari Cooper could be due for a reunion with the Browns.

“Considering how shallow the Browns are at receiver right now, a return to Cleveland for Cooper has to be mentioned. He was successful for the team as recently as 2023 and knows the system well,” Ulrich wrote. “He also has a rapport with veteran QB Joe Flacco, who was the one throwing him the ball when the Browns went on a run that season and is the current favorite to open the season as a starter.”

The Browns traded Cooper to the Buffalo Bills prior to last year’s trade deadline, and he had the worst year of his career, which is why he is still lingering on the open market.

Cleveland didn’t draft any wide receivers and only signed Diontae Johnson in free agency, who was cut from three teams last season and is likely on his last chance to extend his NFL career.

The Browns need multiple people from the WR room to step up this season, but having Cooper back would ease the pressure on the young guys, such as Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash.

Reuniting Cooper with Joe Flacco would be fun and likely wouldn’t break the bank, but even if Cooper isn’t the guy, it will be interesting to see if the team brings in any reinforcements for this WR room.

NEXT:

Insider Names Browns Player With Most To Prove This Season