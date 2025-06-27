Insider Names Browns Player With Most To Prove This Season

Coming off a 3-14 season, the Cleveland Browns have a ton of work to do in order to erase all the bad memories from 2024’s abysmal campaign that featured the worst offense in the NFL and the worst turnover differential in the league.

There is a ton of work to do to ensure that doesn’t happen again, and while everyone on this roster now has something to prove, one insider believes there is a new Brown who has the most to prove after an awful showing last season.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot has had plenty of strong words for new wide receiver Diontae Johnson since the Browns signed him in free agency, and she recently said he might have the most to prove for one big reason.

“Diontae Johnson might have more to prove than anybody on this football team because this is his last chance probably to remain in the NFL,” Cabot emphasized. “He really has got to prove to the Browns that he can be coachable, that he can be a good teammate, that he can have a great attitude and go out there and be productive and not be a distraction.”

The most memorable thing about Johnson’s 2024 season was when he was cut by the Baltimore Ravens for refusing to enter a game because it was cold, and they were one of three teams to cut him last year.

Hopefully, he has warmed up to the idea of playing in cold weather, since he is now in Cleveland and will not only have to play multiple cold-weather games, but he will also have to see two of his former teams twice this year.

Cleveland didn’t do anything to upgrade the wide receiver room outside of signing Johnson, so there’s plenty of opportunity for him to carve out a strong role within this offense for himself.

The team needs it, especially given how uncertain the quarterback situation is.

Cabot is absolutely right in noting that this could be the end of Johnson’s career if he doesn’t find a way to turn back the clock to his Pittsburgh Steelers days.

