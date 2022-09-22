Browns Nation

Browns Nation New And Notes (9/22/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, September 22, 2022: better knowns as the day the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 for the first of the rivals’ two regular season matchups.

The Steelers lead this heated rivalry with a 79-61-1 record.

The Browns have not defeated the Steelers since the wildcard playoff game on January 10, 2021, which capped off an exciting two-game winning streak against the Steelers.

The Browns beat the Steelers on January 3, 2021, to get into the playoffs.

It has been a long and winless 20 months against the Steelers ever since.

Here is the Game Day edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Watching Tonight’s TNF Game On TV

Amazon Prime subscribers can stream this game; however, there will be a local television affiliate in each team’s city that airs it on regular TV.

For tonight’s game, those affiliates are WEWS 5 in Cleveland and WPXI 11 in Pittsburgh.

 

On an unrelated note, Donovan Mitchell, the newest Cleveland Cavalier, is expected to be in attendance so the TV cameras will be certain to find him in the crowd.

 

2. Myles Garrett Will Play

There was a sense of alarm as Myles Garrett sat out of practice on Tuesday with a neck injury.

As indicated yesterday, Garrett would play on Thursday night.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms that previous reporting on Thursday morning and says that Garrett is no longer on the injury report.

Jadeveon Clowney will not play; rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will get playing time.

Isaac Rochell will also be available as he has been elevated from the practice squad.

 

3. TNF Uniform Check

The Browns will wear the brown jerseys and orange pants in tonight’s game.

It is worth noting that several fans continue to ask for orange jerseys.

Other fans are just asking for a win, no matter what uniform the Browns wear.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

