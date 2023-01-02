Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/2/23)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, January 2, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns are celebrating Victory Monday by virtue of their 24-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

And as an added bonus, the Browns are undefeated this year.

You may not think that is a big deal, but remember how the Browns started 2022 with that horrible January 3 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.

In comparison, things are looking up.

Here is your Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

A Grant Delpit Appreciation Post

Lost in the defensive woes of the 2022 Browns is the fact that Grant Delpit has upped his game and is balling in recent weeks.

Though Delpit has been with the Browns since 2020, his rookie year was lost due to a torn Achilles in training camp.

In his second actual season of play, Delpit has 71 solo tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, and 4 interceptions.

He will enter the 4th and final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

Could the Browns consider re-signing him in the offseason given his 2022 turnaround?

 

Josh Gordon Is Reviving His Career In XFL

If your 2023 bingo card included a Josh Gordon return to football, you are in luck.

Gordon is set to join the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Gordon is 31 years old and was on the Tennessee Titans roster in September.

He appeared in two games for the Titans.

During his checkered NFL career, Gordon played in 77 career games and had 252 catches for 4,284 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The XFL had their draft, but the team and television schedules are pending.

Happy Victory Monday Browns fans!

 

Studs And Duds From Browns Victory Over The Commanders

