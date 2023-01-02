Browns Nation

Studs And Duds From Browns Victory Over The Commanders

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

Sunday’s win in Washington for the Cleveland Browns didn’t start pretty.

But, some big plays in the second half helped lead the Browns to a 24-10 victory over the Commanders.

While Cleveland’s chances at the postseason ended last week, they get to play the role of spoiler this week.

With their loss to Cleveland and Green Bay’s win over Minnesota, the Commanders are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Apparently, that’s something their head coach Ron Rivera didn’t realize until after the game.

Cleveland put their pride on display with their effort in the second half of Sunday’s win.

Here are the studs and duds from Week 17.

 

Stud: Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper turned his Sunday from one of a dud to a stud with his incredible second half.

He finished the first half with zero catches, but essentially won the game after the break.

His two touchdown catches jump-started the offense after struggling most of the game.

The second scoring catch for Cooper would prove to be the dagger late in the fourth quarter.

Cooper finished the game with 105 receiving yards on three catches.

Those 105 receiving yards are his third-highest total of the campaign.

Seeing Cooper and Watson develop chemistry week-by-week should give fans some hope on what the offense could look like next season.

 

Dud: David Njoku

Last week’s late-game drop for David Njoku cost the Browns in a major way in the loss to New Orleans.

Njoku had a bit of a slow day Sunday as well, but somewhat made up for it with a huge catch on 2nd and 19 in the second half.

Still, Njoku had a couple of drops Sunday and was targeted numerous times despite finishing with just one reception.

The past two weeks have been a part of the consistency issues that Njoku has struggled with his entire career.

He’s been better most of the season, but it’s still not great to see old habits return.

 

Stud: Grant Delpit

What a day for safety Grant Delpit. His two interceptions helped Cleveland’s defense complete what was a mostly dominant performance against Carson Wentz.

Not only did Delpit make big plays in coverage, but he stepped up against the run as well.

Delpit’s had his hurdles in Cleveland but has risen to the occasion a number of times this year.

Way back in Week One he helped the Browns win a thriller against Baker Mayfield and the Panthers.

He played a major role in Sunday’s win too.

 

Dud: Kareem Hunt

It may be time for number 27 to quit seeing touches.

He had an almost entirely silent Sunday, after gaining zero yards on two carries and losing one yard on one reception.

Hindsight is always 20-20, but it seems the Browns may have been better off trading him earlier in the year.

They could have gotten some sort of return for his value, but ultimately it looks like he’ll just walk away once this season is over.

It’s a shame to see his time in Cleveland potentially come to a close with games like he had in Washington.

No more pages to load