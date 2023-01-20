Browns Nation News And Notes (1/20/23)

Browns Nation

It is Friday, January 20, 2023, and with the defensive coordinator position filled, some wonder if more changes to the Cleveland Browns coaching staff will be coming.

As we wait and wonder about that, an update and a recent photo of Peyton Hillis headline the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Emmitt Smith Posts Pic Of Hillis

On January 19, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith posted a picture of himself with former Browns RB Peyton Hillis.

It is great to see Smith sitting beside Hillis’s hospital bed with a smiling Hillis who is looking very well considering the circumstances.

On January 5, Hillis came to the rescue of his children who were struggling in the rip currents at the beach in Pensacola, Florida.

His injuries were life-threatening, and he had to be airlifted from the beach to a nearby hospital.

Hillis’s girlfriend posted an update on January 13 indicating that he was off the ventilator.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Peyton Hillis as he continues his recovery.

 

Brian Callahan To Interview For Colts HC Position

Anxious Browns fans are concerned about the team’s offensive line coach, Bill Callahan’s future tenure with the team.

According to Albert Breer, Bill Callahan’s son, Brian, 38, the current offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals, is scheduled to interview for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching position.

Some wonder if the elder Callahan would leave the Browns and work with his son in Indianapolis should he get the HC job.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

