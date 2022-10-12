Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)

It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium.

News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Could Face Several Patriots Backups

Belichick could be playing a QB3 and RB2 against the Browns’ defense on Sunday.

With Brian Hoyer (QB2) on IR and QB1 Mac Jones‘s status still up in the air, Bailey Zappe could be the starter again this week.

Patriots RB Damien Harris is likely out vs. the #Browns. Slim chance QB Mac Jones could play. — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) October 11, 2022

He is 1-0 as a starter and since relieving Hoyer during the Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers, Zappe has a 75% completion percentage with 2 touchdown passes and 1 interception.

The news that favors the #Browns?

Patriots RB Damien Harris has been ruled out. The news that doesn't favor them?

Rhamondre Stevenson filled in and had 25 carries for 161 yards. 😅😅😅 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 11, 2022

Damien Harris left early in the Week 5 game against the Lions with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for multiple games.

The Browns will see Rhamondre Stevenson who had a huge day in relief of Harris with 161 yards.

Stevenson has 372 yards on the season and averages 5.5 yards per carry.

2. Patriots Top Browns In Week 6 PFF Power Rankings

Though both teams enter the Week 6 matchup with 2-3 records, the PFF power rankings put the Patriots at 16th overall and the Browns at 21st.

According to Pro Football Talk’s analysis of the rankings, the Browns dropped 2 places from 19th in Week 5 because “they’re losing too many games they should win.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

The #Browns losses have been by a combined 6 points this season. pic.twitter.com/Vkasb3o6zr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2022

3. Browns Sign Former Falcon To Practice Squad

In addition to Deion Jones, the Browns signed another Atlanta Falcon defensive player.

This is deemed as a practice squad addition for the time being.

30-year-old defensive tackle Tyeler Davidson enters this 8th NFL season.

#Browns are signing veteran DT Tyeler Davison to the practice squad. Played with the new LB Deion Jones with the Falcons . Trying to bolster run defense that gave up 238 yards last week. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 11, 2022

He has 100 career solo tackles.

4. Way Back Wednesday

In honor of Belichick’s return to Cleveland, here is his 1991 rookie football card as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Went in my basement and pulled this out of storage! #browns #Belichick pic.twitter.com/pwEFYs6YyA — Matt Dalakas (@mdalakas) January 6, 2018

On the back of the card, he was asked if he was ready for an NFL head coaching job.

History has shown that he was ready.

A Belichick quote from the back of the card is true for all NFL teams, especially the 2022 Cleveland Browns.

Belichick said:

“You win by getting everybody working together.”

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!