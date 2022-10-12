Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium.

News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Could Face Several Patriots Backups

Belichick could be playing a QB3 and RB2 against the Browns’ defense on Sunday.

With Brian Hoyer (QB2) on IR and QB1 Mac Jones‘s status still up in the air, Bailey Zappe could be the starter again this week.

He is 1-0 as a starter and since relieving Hoyer during the Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers, Zappe has a 75% completion percentage with 2 touchdown passes and 1 interception.

Damien Harris left early in the Week 5 game against the Lions with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for multiple games.

The Browns will see Rhamondre Stevenson who had a huge day in relief of Harris with 161 yards.

Stevenson has 372 yards on the season and averages 5.5 yards per carry.

 

2. Patriots Top Browns In Week 6 PFF Power Rankings

Though both teams enter the Week 6 matchup with 2-3 records, the PFF power rankings put the Patriots at 16th overall and the Browns at 21st.

According to Pro Football Talk’s analysis of the rankings, the Browns dropped 2 places from 19th in Week 5 because “they’re losing too many games they should win.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

 

3. Browns Sign Former Falcon To Practice Squad

In addition to Deion Jones, the Browns signed another Atlanta Falcon defensive player.

This is deemed as a practice squad addition for the time being.

30-year-old defensive tackle Tyeler Davidson enters this 8th NFL season.

He has 100 career solo tackles.

 

4. Way Back Wednesday

In honor of Belichick’s return to Cleveland, here is his 1991 rookie football card as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

On the back of the card, he was asked if he was ready for an NFL head coaching job.

History has shown that he was ready.

A Belichick quote from the back of the card is true for all NFL teams, especially the 2022 Cleveland Browns.

Belichick said:

“You win by getting everybody working together.”

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers plays against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Browns Have A Surprise Standout On Defense
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Grading Browns Quarterback Jacoby Brissett After 5 Games
Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers while scoring a touchdown during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
NFL Insider Highlights 2 Things Wrong With Browns’ Defense

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Browns Have A Surprise Standout On Defense

No more pages to load