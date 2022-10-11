The Browns Have A Surprise Standout On Defense

The Cleveland Browns‘ defense has some marquee athletes like Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett on the defensive line.

There’s also John Johnson III and Denzel Ward in the secondary.

The Browns also traded for Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones.

But aside from those names, another player is doing great things early in the 2022 season.

#Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr has been one of the few bright spots on the defense this year -allowing a low 50% completion percentage -passer rating of 77.1 when targeted Hopefully some of the juice Emerson plays with will rub off on his teammates pic.twitter.com/5pBpEa2P6e — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 11, 2022

The tweet reads, “#Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr has been one of the few bright spots on the defense this year. Hopefully, some of the juice Emerson plays with will rub off on his teammates”

Aside from allowing a 50 percent completion percentage, he is also giving up a low passer rating of 77.1 when targeted.

The Browns selected Emerson in the third round (68th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Mississippi State standout is a part of the 2021 Third-Team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus.

He has 16 tackles and two pass deflections through five games.

Emerson had four solo tackles in each of his first three NFL games.

He had one in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons and three in Week 5 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Emerson Learning From Great Veterans

The rookie is sharing playing time with starting right cornerback Greg Newsome II.

However, they also have two-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward on the other side.

Ward received a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension from the Browns this offseason.

Therefore, Emerson has great mentors that will teach him about NFL football.

He is also learning from defensive coordinator Joe Woods and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard.

Unfortunately, Emerson and the Browns lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

They will have a chance to bounce back next week when they face the New England Patriots.