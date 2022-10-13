Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium.

News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Wednesday’s Injury Report

The Patriots and Browns are both banged up and had limited practice participants on Wednesday.

However, both Browns’ defensive ends did not practice at all.

Jadeveon Clowney played in Week 5 but continues to battle a laundry list of injuries to his ankle, knee, and elbow that sidelined him on Wednesday.

Perhaps more concerning is that Myles Garrett did not practice, and he has a new injury that does not appear to be related to his car accident.

His injuries, as noted on the report, are to his shoulder, biceps, and hand.

The shoulder and biceps would be attributed to the accident, but the hand is a new ailment.

Denzel Ward is still dealing with a concussion and did not practice either.

 

2. Jones Is Activated Off IR And Practicing

With the mounting list of defensive injuries, there is good news regarding Deion Jones.

After the Browns traded for him after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, Jones was activated off injured reserve and made his debut at practice on Wednesday.

His objective is to learn the defense quickly since he could be playing as soon as Sunday.

Jones is eager for a fresh start.

 

3. New Episode Of “Building The Browns” Drops Friday

On Friday at 11:00 AM EDT, Episode 9 of the 2022 season’s Building the Browns docuseries drops.

It has been a long time since we have seen new footage.

Episode 8 covered the latter stages of training camp.

Catch up on the previous episodes and watch the new one on YouTube.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

The Browns Have Activated An Important New Addition

