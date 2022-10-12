Browns Nation

The Browns Have Activated An Important New Addition

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need more help, especially on the defensive end.

They are ranked 19th in total yards allowed per game at 353.8 and 23rd in points allowed at 25 per game.

While the Browns have one of the best rushing offenses in the league, they also have the fifth-worst rushing defense that surrenders 138.2 yards per game.

Those numbers prompted Cleveland to trade for Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones, even if he was initially on injured reserve.

In return, the Browns sent the Atlanta Falcons their sixth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Browns also received Atlanta’s 2024 seventh-rounder aside from Jones.

The team’s fans will finally see the six-year pro from LSU after he was cleared to return.

If everything goes well, he will have his season debut in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

Jones missed the first five weeks due to an offseason shoulder surgery.

The Browns are hoping to get the player that helped the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI in his rookie season.

That year, he had 75 solo tackles, 11 pass deflections, three interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Unfortunately, his numbers have decreased over the years, making his departure from Atlanta imminent.

Cleveland hopes that the fresh start will help him become a dominating presence on the field again.

 

Other Roster Moves By The Browns

Aside from placing Jones on their active roster, the Browns also waived cornerback Thomas Graham Jr.

Graham appeared in four games for the Browns.

Meanwhile, they also signed tight end Miller Forristall to the practice squad.

The former Alabama standout has appeared in four games since joining the Browns last year.

He was inactive last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and was waived the day after.

