Browns Nation News And Notes (10/17/22)

It is another Misery Monday for Cleveland Browns fans.

It is Monday, October 17, 2022, and the Browns seem to be self-destructing week after week.

This marks the third straight week we start with a Browns team loss.

The news byte from an ESPN Cleveland personality headlines the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Are Changes Coming Today?

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo hinted after the game on Sunday that changes are forthcoming.

It is not clear what he knows, but it seems as though the Browns could break the news today.

There is a good chance the changes are already done, but the team decided to keep them quiet so as to not overshadow the Cleveland Guardians game Sunday night.

Changes are a coming, hang in there Browns Nation. Go Guards tonight #Browns #ForTheLand — Tony Rizzo (@TheRealTRizzo) October 16, 2022

Andrew Berry traded for Deion Jones after the Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers so it would not be out of character for him to make bigger changes after the Patriots debacle.

2. Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Browns fans at least took solace in the Cleveland Guardians playing postseason baseball on Sunday night.

Why is it that the Cavs and Guardians can come through in big moments, but our football team that we love more than anything (even more than those 2 teams) can’t ever come through no matter how much hope we have. We as fans can’t take much more #Browns — Cole☝🏼 (@SwartoutCole) October 16, 2022

If not for the Guardians, Cleveland would be in shambles.

Though the Guardians lost which created a bad doubleheader experience for fans, there is still a decisive Game 5 for this team.

3. McCourty Brothers’ Humor Comes At Browns’ Expense

After Devin McCourty‘s Patriots got the team victory, he got in some good old-fashioned sibling ribbing on his brother Jason McCourty.

The now-retired Jason is a member of the Good Morning Football on air crew seen on weekday mornings on NFL Network.

However, he played for the Cleveland Browns for one season, 2017, the season the Browns went winless.

So Devin called his brother after the win to let him know what it felt like to win at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Is it any wonder why Jason on Twitter jokingly calls his brother “one h#&$ of a guy”?

The type of brother I have…

He FaceTimes me after his win in Cleveland from the locker room so I could see what it’s like to win a game in Cleveland One hell of a guy he is huh… — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) October 16, 2022

Try to make it a Happy Monday Browns fans!