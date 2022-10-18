The Browns Are Starting To Become Serious Underdogs Once Again

The situation is starting to unravel for the Cleveland Browns.

They have lost three straight games, giving them a 2-4 record.

After two close losses to the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Browns were blown out by the New England Patriots, who had rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

The Patriots neutralized the Browns by stuffing the box with defenders and making it difficult for league leader Nick Chubb to establish Cleveland’s ground game.

As a result, Chubb had his lowest output so far this season with 56 rushing yards.

The outcome of their last three games made them underdogs for Week 7.

The Ravens are favored by 6.5 points over the Browns on Sunday, per @CaesarsSports. Lamar Jackson is 23-3 (.884) straight-up when favored by at least 6 points. Only losses: vs. Browns (2019), at Patriots (2020) and at Dolphins (2021). — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 18, 2022

Can The Browns Beat The Ravens?

The defense has been the Browns’ weak link after surrendering an average of 361.3 yards per game through six weeks.

They also allow 131.5 rushing yards per game and are tied for the second-worst rate in points allowed at 27.2.

However, betting odds serve as a guide regarding what may happen in a game.

Still, the Browns can pull off an upset, especially if they can contain Lamar Jackson.

It’s easier said than done, but they have the personnel that can get it done.

The Browns should also check Ravens tight end Mark Andrews who already has 455 yards and five touchdowns through Week 6

Likewise, Cleveland needs more options than Chubb to pull off a road victory against the Ravens.

Otherwise, Baltimore can copy New England’s tactic in Week 6 to defeat the Browns.