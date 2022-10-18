Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Are Starting To Become Serious Underdogs Once Again

The Browns Are Starting To Become Serious Underdogs Once Again

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The situation is starting to unravel for the Cleveland Browns.

They have lost three straight games, giving them a 2-4 record.

After two close losses to the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Browns were blown out by the New England Patriots, who had rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

The Patriots neutralized the Browns by stuffing the box with defenders and making it difficult for league leader Nick Chubb to establish Cleveland’s ground game.

As a result, Chubb had his lowest output so far this season with 56 rushing yards.

The outcome of their last three games made them underdogs for Week 7.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jamison Hensley tweeted, “The Ravens are favored by 6.5 points over the Browns on Sunday, per @CaesarsSports. Lamar Jackson is 23-3 (.884) straight-up when favored by at least 6 points. Only losses: vs. Browns (2019), at Patriots (2020), and at Dolphins (2021).”

 

Can The Browns Beat The Ravens?

The defense has been the Browns’ weak link after surrendering an average of 361.3 yards per game through six weeks.

They also allow 131.5 rushing yards per game and are tied for the second-worst rate in points allowed at 27.2.

However, betting odds serve as a guide regarding what may happen in a game.

Still, the Browns can pull off an upset, especially if they can contain Lamar Jackson.

It’s easier said than done, but they have the personnel that can get it done.

The Browns should also check Ravens tight end Mark Andrews who already has 455 yards and five touchdowns through Week 6

Likewise, Cleveland needs more options than Chubb to pull off a road victory against the Ravens.

Otherwise, Baltimore can copy New England’s tactic in Week 6 to defeat the Browns.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers plays against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
NFL Analyst Shares A Popular Joe Woods Question
Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
Jack Conklin Had A Message For His Teammates
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/18/22)

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NFL Analyst Shares A Popular Joe Woods Question

No more pages to load