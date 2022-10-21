Browns Nation News And Notes (10/21/22)

It is Friday, October 21, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are putting the finishing touches on the game plans for Sunday’s Week 7 AFC North divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Let’s hope Twitter user Max is wrong in his prediction for the game.

Ready for another #browns heart attack this week. Gonna be up by 14 and lose by 20 — Max (@JustToTheMax) October 20, 2022

The TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes features information about the game.

1. Teller Will Likely Be Replaced By Froholdt On Sunday

All indications since Wednesday have pointed to Wyatt Teller not being able to play on Sunday.

Teller is a Pro-Bowler who is a key piece of the offensive line that makes the running game successful.

In his absence, Hjalte Froholdt would be the projected starter, and this game would be his first career start.

With RG Wyatt Teller expected to be OUT this weekend, Hjalte Froholdt looks to make his first career start for the #Browns on Sunday against the Ravens. — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) October 20, 2022

The 26-year-old native of Denmark has appeared in 19 career games, and 2022 is his second season with the Browns.

Prior to this, he spent time with the New England Patriots (2019-2020) and Houston Texans (2020-2021).

Hjalte Froholdt was not perfect for the Browns in relief of Wyatt Teller. But he was steady and further proof of the deep stable of offensive linemen in that room. pic.twitter.com/Ictg8IDohw — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 19, 2022

2. Flashback Friday – Browns Vs Ravens 2019

Remember when the Browns beat the Ravens on September 29, 2019?

The final score was 40-25.

This was in the heart of the Freddie Kitchens era.

The game plan was simple, lead with the run game and work the passing game into it.

Nick Chubb had 165 yards and 3 touchdowns on the day, and Jarvis Landry had 8 catches for 167 yards.

Here is flashback footage of Chubb in action.

2019. Browns at Ravens. Nick Chubb 88 yard TD run. His third TD of the game #Browns pic.twitter.com/9hl2SqLjvc — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) October 20, 2022

Hopefully, we see something similar on Sunday.

3. What Dobbs Is Sharing

Joshua Dobbs has been spotted on the sidelines of games talking with Jacoby Brissett.

He seems to be embracing his role though we cannot honestly say we understand his recent Tweet.

Dobbs wrote:

“Trust the process.”

The rocket emoji is not to be overlooked as Dobbs is a legitimate rocket scientist.

Josh Dobbs is truly one of the best humans in the National Football League. He’s a great teammate, an engaged conversationalist and yes, a real life rocket scientist. 🚀

🧡🤎 this! #Browns https://t.co/pve5L2pjbo — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 9, 2022

This process of watching and cheering for the 2022 Browns has been exhausting for many fans.

Maybe he knows something we don’t about how this will all work itself out in the long run.

TGIF Browns fans!