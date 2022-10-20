Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Updated Browns Injury Report For Ravens Week 7 Game

Updated Browns Injury Report For Ravens Week 7 Game

By

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Ever since the Cleveland Browns dropped the Week 6 game against the New England Patriots, it has been full steam ahead in preparation for the Baltimore Ravens.

Perhaps part of the reason to turn the page is based on that old adage that misery loves company.

Both the Browns and Ravens have similar issues this season.

They have lost winnable games often in the 4th quarter, and their injuries seem to compound week after week.

Here is the Thursday injury report for the Week 7 game.

Notable information to glean from it is outlined below:

 

1. Three Browns Did Not Practice

Wyatt Teller, Denzel Ward, and Joe Haeg did not practice for the second straight day.

Ever since Wednesday, there has been discussion that Teller, who suffered a calf injury during the Week 6 Patriots game, would not be able to play against Baltimore.

Ward and Haeg are in the concussion protocol so the timeline for return for either player is unknown.

 

2. Three Browns Were Limited In Practice

It is good news that Jack Conklin and Jadeveon Clowney, both suffering ankle injuries, returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis.

Myles Garrett who appeared to reaggravate his left shoulder during the Patriots game also was limited in practice.

The Browns need all three of these players to get healthy and be on the field as soon as possible.

 

3. The Ravens Are Banged Up Too

Perhaps it is to be expected, but the Ravens are dealing with their share of injuries also.

Though quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant in practice, their offensive weapons, running back J.K. Dobbins, and tight end Mark Andrews did not practice for a second straight day.

Both are dealing with knee injuries.

As is always the case, Friday’s practice will indicate if both teams are likely to have their key players on the field on Sunday afternoon.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns directs the offense against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Most Disappointing Browns Players So Far
A detailed view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before a game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns
Kurt Warner of NFL Network looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kurt Warner Rips Browns’ Defense

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Most Disappointing Browns Players So Far

No more pages to load