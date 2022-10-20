Updated Browns Injury Report For Ravens Week 7 Game

Ever since the Cleveland Browns dropped the Week 6 game against the New England Patriots, it has been full steam ahead in preparation for the Baltimore Ravens.

Perhaps part of the reason to turn the page is based on that old adage that misery loves company.

Both the Browns and Ravens have similar issues this season.

They have lost winnable games often in the 4th quarter, and their injuries seem to compound week after week.

Here is the Thursday injury report for the Week 7 game.

Notable information to glean from it is outlined below:

1. Three Browns Did Not Practice

Wyatt Teller, Denzel Ward, and Joe Haeg did not practice for the second straight day.

#Browns Alex Van Pelt said Hjlate Froholdt will be ready to start at RG if Wyatt Teller is ruled out. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 20, 2022

Ever since Wednesday, there has been discussion that Teller, who suffered a calf injury during the Week 6 Patriots game, would not be able to play against Baltimore.

Denzel Ward (concussion) still missing along with Wyatt Teller (calf).#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 20, 2022

Ward and Haeg are in the concussion protocol so the timeline for return for either player is unknown.

2. Three Browns Were Limited In Practice

It is good news that Jack Conklin and Jadeveon Clowney, both suffering ankle injuries, returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis.

Myles Garrett who appeared to reaggravate his left shoulder during the Patriots game also was limited in practice.

The Browns need all three of these players to get healthy and be on the field as soon as possible.

3. The Ravens Are Banged Up Too

Perhaps it is to be expected, but the Ravens are dealing with their share of injuries also.

Though quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant in practice, their offensive weapons, running back J.K. Dobbins, and tight end Mark Andrews did not practice for a second straight day.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee) and RB J.K. Dobbins missed their second straight practices — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 20, 2022

Both are dealing with knee injuries.

As is always the case, Friday’s practice will indicate if both teams are likely to have their key players on the field on Sunday afternoon.