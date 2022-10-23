Browns Nation News And Notes (10/23/22)

The Cleveland Browns are in Baltimore for Game Day, a Week 7 matchup between divisional rivals.

Check out the team’s Twitter account’s photos of the trip from Cleveland to Baltimore.

Game news headlines the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Jadeveon Clowney Is Expected To Play

Though listed on the injury report as questionable, all indications are that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will play.

He has looked good on that previously injured ankle at practice this week.

ICYMI: #Browns Pro Bowlers Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller ruled out for #Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney and Balt TE Mark Andrews questionable but both will play; Plus, some high praise for LB Sione Takitaki https://t.co/TYEzQNa5yD — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 22, 2022

The ankle will certainly be tested as Clowney chases after Lamar Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

2. Ravens To Host Super Bowl Reunion As Part Of Week 7 Pregame

During pregame festivities, ex-Browns player/front office executive and Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome will speak along with Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, as 50 members of the Super Bowl 46 Championship team reunite 10 years after their 2012 victory.

This will certainly fire up the crowd and the Ravens players so the Browns will need to prepare for it.

Our promotional schedule is headlined by the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl XLVII Championship team. Our Oct 23 game vs. the Browns will be a reunion with more than 50 players from the historic team in attendance. Full schedule of gameday events: https://t.co/1hdPdvLZVk pic.twitter.com/VWBOBxysHU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2022

3. Another Cryptic Josina Anderson Tweet Surfaces

This Week 7 game between the 2-4 Browns and 3-3 Ravens is important for both teams who have struggled to play four quarters of sound, fundamental football.

Obviously, each team wants to win, but Josina Anderson hints at the fact that decisions could be made based on how this game goes.

Perhaps she is talking about Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens, but maybe she is talking about changes within the Browns organization also?

And potential decisions to consider… https://t.co/dBBQ1TQSu9 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 23, 2022

