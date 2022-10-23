Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/23/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in Baltimore for Game Day, a Week 7 matchup between divisional rivals.

Check out the team’s Twitter account’s photos of the trip from Cleveland to Baltimore.

Here is my TikTok pregame analysis/predictions that will be music to fans’ ears if they come true.

Game news headlines the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Jadeveon Clowney Is Expected To Play 

Though listed on the injury report as questionable, all indications are that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will play.

He has looked good on that previously injured ankle at practice this week.

The ankle will certainly be tested as Clowney chases after Lamar Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

 

2. Ravens To Host Super Bowl Reunion As Part Of Week 7 Pregame

During pregame festivities, ex-Browns player/front office executive and Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome will speak along with Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, as 50 members of the Super Bowl 46 Championship team reunite 10 years after their 2012 victory.

This will certainly fire up the crowd and the Ravens players so the Browns will need to prepare for it.

 

3. Another Cryptic Josina Anderson Tweet Surfaces

This Week 7 game between the 2-4 Browns and 3-3 Ravens is important for both teams who have struggled to play four quarters of sound, fundamental football.

Obviously, each team wants to win, but Josina Anderson hints at the fact that decisions could be made based on how this game goes.

Perhaps she is talking about Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens, but maybe she is talking about changes within the Browns organization also?

Stay tuned.

Happy Sunday/Game Day Browns fans!

 

