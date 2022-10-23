Browns Nation

Deion Jones Comments On His Sunday Status

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns‘ newest linebacker Deion Jones has been involved in a whirlwind orientation with the Browns.

The team traded for him just hours after the Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Friday, he commented about how he is feeling as he enters the Week 7 game against the Ravens.

At the time, he was not officially activated from injured reserve, but the move appeared imminent.

 

What Jones Said

He is eager for the opportunity and ready to play.

Jones said:

“I’m ready to go,” he said. “I think I should get a little spin. We’ll see what’s up.”

On facing Lamar Jackson whom he saw before, he said:

“I remember him being elusive, doing what he does and having fun at the quarterback position,” Jones said. “As long as you stick to your technique, I think we’ll do pretty good. Taking good angles, wrapping up and giving him one way to go.”

Jones has had success against Jackson in the past; hopefully, he finds that mojo and sacks Jackson again on Sunday.

 

Jones Is Impressing Browns Coaching Staff

Jason Tarver, the Browns linebackers coach, is impressed with how quickly Jones is learning the playbook and immersing himself in the defense.

At some point in the near future, he could start wearing the green sticker and be the signal-caller on defense.

The Browns desperately need leadership and experience in this role as they are desperately missing Anthony Walker Jr. who was injured in the Week 3 Steelers game and is out for the season.

See how Jones and the Browns fare against the Ravens on Sunday afternoon, October 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT.

