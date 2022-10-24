Browns Nation News And Notes (10/24/22)

It is Misery Monday, October 24, 2022, and Twitter user Zack Feldman is spot on with his Monday mantra as it pertains to the now 2-5 Cleveland Browns.

He wrote:

“Might as well just make weekly appointments for #Browns therapy Monday at this point. Thank god for the @cavs.”

On that note, we forget ahead with the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. State Of The Browns After Week 7

Just as the President of the United States offers a State of the Union each winter, here is the current State of the Browns at the end of Week 7 courtesy of Mythile on Twitter.

Mythile’s post read:

“The only ones to blame for #browns being 2-5 is us. We lack passion, commitment and heart. We are who we are and the officials didn’t make us this way. Bad teams find way to lose, great teams find ways to win…that is the difference between 2-5 & 5-2.”

The only thing I would add is that there is an unanswered question that only this team can answer.

Will they rebound in the second half of the season?

There is still a lot of football to be played, but for the Browns to try and become competitive, teamwork, unity, clean play, and spot-on play calling need to rule the day.

Those things have been absent for large portions of the first seven weeks, and everyone inside the Berea facility is responsible with the possible exception of Nick Chubb who, short of starting to play defense and special teams, is giving the team everything he has.

If you prefer a quantitative analysis of where the Browns stand, Jake Trotter reports that the team now ranks 9th in offensive efficiency, 30th in defensive efficiency, and 25th in special teams efficiency.

2. Next Up Is Week 8 MNF

It remains to be seen if it is good or bad news that this team has an extra day to prepare for the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals to come to FirstEnergy Stadium for Week 8 Monday Night Football on Halloween.

Oddsmakers have already listed the visiting Bengals as 3-point favorites for the game.

Onward and upward, try to make it a Happy Monday Browns fans!