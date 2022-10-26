Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.

 

1. AFC North Reality Check

The AFC North division is very competitive this season.

The Ravens and Bengals are 4-3, and the Browns and Steelers sit at 2-5.

The Browns need to take care of business against the Bengals and hope for the Ravens to lose on Thursday night so that they are only one game out of first place at 3-5.

Though the Browns have not played well this season, there is some comfort in the fact that the Bengals started slowly and the Ravens and Steelers have their own problems.

No one is running away with the division, but the Browns need to be the Bengals on Monday to stay in the race.

 

2. Browns In The Community

With an extra day until the Monday night game in Week 8, there have been pleasant sightings of Browns players in the community.

Jacoby Brissett hosted a Halloween Fashion Show and invited some of his teammates.

Among the costumed Browns in attendance were Joel Bitonio, Joshua Dobbs, Cade York, and Kareem Hunt.

Brissett has this event each year no matter which city or team he is playing for.

Myles Garrett treated kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to Browns Feast Boxes from Taco Bell.

Garrett took time to speak with the kids and sign autographs.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

