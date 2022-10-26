Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)

It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.

1. AFC North Reality Check

The AFC North division is very competitive this season.

The Ravens and Bengals are 4-3, and the Browns and Steelers sit at 2-5.

AFC North standings after Week 7. Steelers lost ground to the Ravens and Bengals this week. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/3l1JZVJyW8 — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 24, 2022

The Browns need to take care of business against the Bengals and hope for the Ravens to lose on Thursday night so that they are only one game out of first place at 3-5.

I can’t believe you guys want to throw the season away lol. If the #Ravens lose Thursday night and the #Browns win next Monday they are only 1 game back and Watson returns in 3 games with 3 division games left to be played — Scott Allen Hill (@ScottHill216) October 25, 2022

Though the Browns have not played well this season, there is some comfort in the fact that the Bengals started slowly and the Ravens and Steelers have their own problems.

No one is running away with the division, but the Browns need to be the Bengals on Monday to stay in the race.

2. Browns In The Community

With an extra day until the Monday night game in Week 8, there have been pleasant sightings of Browns players in the community.

Jacoby Brissett hosted a Halloween Fashion Show and invited some of his teammates.

Among the costumed Browns in attendance were Joel Bitonio, Joshua Dobbs, Cade York, and Kareem Hunt.

Last night, @JBrissett12 hosted his annual Halloween Fashion Show for children battling cancer in collaboration with @tlhorg and @UHhospitals 🎃



Thanks to everyone who showed up to walk the runway in their spookiest costumes 👻 pic.twitter.com/oANcFmHboS — BrownsGiveBack (@BrownsGiveBack) October 25, 2022

Brissett has this event each year no matter which city or team he is playing for.

Myles Garrett treated kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to Browns Feast Boxes from Taco Bell.

#Browns Myles Garrett treated kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to a meal at Taco Bell—one of the new Browns Feast Boxes. He took pictures, signed autographs, held a kids Q&A—and donated his sponsorship earnings to a $2M campaign for the Boys and Girls Clubs. pic.twitter.com/dGQEP7rNny — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 25, 2022

Garrett took time to speak with the kids and sign autographs.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!