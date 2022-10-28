Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (10/28/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/28/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, October 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Ohio interstate rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, to come to town for Week 8 Monday Night Football on Halloween.

News about the Thursday Night Football game headlines the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Ravens Win

The trick-or-treating season always starts early, and the Browns were denied a special Thursday Night Football treat.

Part of the Week 8 effort to dig the Browns out of this 2-5 hole was for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to defeat the Baltimore Ravens.

That did not happen.

The Ravens, with their own injuries and problems, made adjustments to the game plan at halftime and defeated Tom Brady and company.

Tony Grossi called the Ravens’ victory a “dagger to the heart of [the] Browns”

Grossi is not wrong that the Ravens pulling away at 5-3 in the AFC North is not a good development for the Browns.

Even more troubling is the fact that the Ravens embody the spirit that many expected the 2022 Browns to have with their talented roster, the ability to win games despite whatever obstacles get in the way.

 

2. Brown’s Browns

It is always a good day to look back at the work of the legend, Jim Brown.

Looking at footage of him playing football and admiring all the records he holds, it is hard to believe that football was just one of the sports he played.

Long before Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson, Jim Brown was excelling at a high level in multiple sports including basketball and lacrosse.

In addition to being enshrined in the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame, he is also a member of the Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

He is the only athlete to be in both the Pro and Lacrosse Halls of Fame.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Browns Have Long List of Players Not Practicing
Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Reportedly Out Of MNF Game Vs. Browns
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Nick Chubb Comments On Why The Browns Are Losing

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Have Long List of Players Not Practicing

No more pages to load