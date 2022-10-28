Browns Nation News And Notes (10/28/22)

It is Friday, October 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Ohio interstate rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, to come to town for Week 8 Monday Night Football on Halloween.

News about the Thursday Night Football game headlines the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Ravens Win

The trick-or-treating season always starts early, and the Browns were denied a special Thursday Night Football treat.

Part of the Week 8 effort to dig the Browns out of this 2-5 hole was for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to defeat the Baltimore Ravens.

That did not happen.

The Ravens, with their own injuries and problems, made adjustments to the game plan at halftime and defeated Tom Brady and company.

Tony Grossi called the Ravens’ victory a “dagger to the heart of [the] Browns”

Ravens adjust at halftime, crank up the running game & pull away for win over TB. Dagger to heart of Browns. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 28, 2022

Grossi is not wrong that the Ravens pulling away at 5-3 in the AFC North is not a good development for the Browns.

Even more troubling is the fact that the Ravens embody the spirit that many expected the 2022 Browns to have with their talented roster, the ability to win games despite whatever obstacles get in the way.

2. Brown’s Browns

It is always a good day to look back at the work of the legend, Jim Brown.

Jim Brown 71 yard TD #Browns pic.twitter.com/WZYf89p8Fi — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 25, 2022

Looking at footage of him playing football and admiring all the records he holds, it is hard to believe that football was just one of the sports he played.

Did you know that Jim Brown held the Long Island high school basketball single game scoring record of 38. A record he held until one Carl Yastrzemski broke it. How about that! pic.twitter.com/5xywKKatUs — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) October 25, 2022

Long before Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson, Jim Brown was excelling at a high level in multiple sports including basketball and lacrosse.

In addition to being enshrined in the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame, he is also a member of the Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

He is the only athlete to be in both the Pro and Lacrosse Halls of Fame.

Jim Brown the only athlete in the NFL Hall Of Fame and Lacrosse Hall Of Fame. pic.twitter.com/gWe18Od1il — Gifted (@G0dGiven_) February 7, 2022

Happy Friday Browns fans!