Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football.

A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Long Snapper Hughlett Signs Extension

32-year-old long snapper Charley Hughlett signed a four-year extension on Friday.

He is contracted with the Browns through 2026 for $1.95 million (including a signing bonus of $850,000).

Hughlett and Joel Bitonio are the longest-tenured members of the Browns team arriving in 2014.

 

2. Priefer Calls Out Below Expectation Special Teams Play

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer does not like how the special teams’ play has been in 2022.

Spoiler alert: neither do the Browns fans.

Anyway, Priefer commented on it by saying:

“We have done some nice things and we have made some good plays, but overall we are not playing at the level that we need to play at to help our team in terms of field position…That needs to happen on Monday night against Cincinnati. That has been our sole focus all week.”

Priefer does not feel a sense of panic.

He has faith in the coaching, the program, and what is being done on a daily basis.

 

3. Enter To Win A Limited Edition Browns Poster

The team is giving away 20 limited-edition Halloween Bengals vs. Browns game posters.

The posters are always well done, but this Halloween edition is extra special with the reflections of star Browns players as costumed characters.

Your chance to win is as simple as clicking on this link and filling out your name and email address.

Good Luck!

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

