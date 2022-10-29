Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)

It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football.

A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Long Snapper Hughlett Signs Extension

32-year-old long snapper Charley Hughlett signed a four-year extension on Friday.

He is contracted with the Browns through 2026 for $1.95 million (including a signing bonus of $850,000).

#Browns Long snapper Charley Hughlett signs extension through 2026 with largest value for a long snapper in NFL history. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 28, 2022

RapSheet: The #Browns give Charley Hughlett a guarantee of $1.952M with a signing bonus of $865K. https://t.co/PBthPViBuh — NFL Trade News (@NFLTradeNews) October 28, 2022

Hughlett and Joel Bitonio are the longest-tenured members of the Browns team arriving in 2014.

Four more years in Cleveland 💪 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 28, 2022

2. Priefer Calls Out Below Expectation Special Teams Play

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer does not like how the special teams’ play has been in 2022.

Spoiler alert: neither do the Browns fans.

Anyway, Priefer commented on it by saying:

“We have done some nice things and we have made some good plays, but overall we are not playing at the level that we need to play at to help our team in terms of field position…That needs to happen on Monday night against Cincinnati. That has been our sole focus all week.”

Priefer does not feel a sense of panic.

He has faith in the coaching, the program, and what is being done on a daily basis.

"we're doing some good things, we just need to do them more consistently" pic.twitter.com/Ky6wPd9slg — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 28, 2022

Happy Saturday Browns fans!