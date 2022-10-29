LeBron James Declares He Is Now A Browns Fan

For the longest time, Cleveland Browns fans have known that former in-state basketball phenom LeBron James has been a Dallas Cowboys fan almost since birth.

That fact has irked the Cleveland populace since James’ birthplace of Akron is essentially a stone’s throw away.

However, in a recent interview with friend and long-time business partner Maverick Carter, James revealed that he is no longer a Cowboys fan.

LeBron James on why he’s not @dallascowboys fan anymore: “Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It just a things that were going on when guys were kneeling… [The] organization were like if do that around here you won’t play for this franchise again.”#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gYusCcs8KY — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) October 27, 2022

When asked why, “King” James was direct.

“Nah, man. I had to sit out on the Cowboys, man. There were just a lot of things going on when guys were kneeling and guys would want to do freedom of speech and do it in a peaceful manner. There were people in their front office and a lot of people that ran the organization that was like, ‘If you ever do that around here, you’ll never play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

James continued that he still loves a lot of the players on the Cowboys, specifically CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, and Micah Parsons, who James calls a “dog.”

Carter then asked if LeBron is “all-in” on the Browns and the LA Lakers star answered in the affirmative.

“I’m all-in on the Browns, we want ‘one shining moment!’”

James has brought attention to the social justice movement in the past including kneeling on the court before a game in 2020 to protest the Jacob Blake shooting.

After Pence's protest, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says any player who "disrespects" the flag won't play for team https://t.co/n3eDYh683d pic.twitter.com/mCwvbrDc3T — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) October 9, 2017

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media in 2017 that his players would all stand for the national anthem or face repercussions.