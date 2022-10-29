Browns Nation

LeBron James Declares He Is Now A Browns Fan

By

Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Rajon Ronodo during a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the University of Virginia Cavaliers at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia on February 9, 2019.
(Photo by Justin Cooper/Icon Sportswire)

 

For the longest time, Cleveland Browns fans have known that former in-state basketball phenom LeBron James has been a Dallas Cowboys fan almost since birth.

That fact has irked the Cleveland populace since James’ birthplace of Akron is essentially a stone’s throw away.

However, in a recent interview with friend and long-time business partner Maverick Carter, James revealed that he is no longer a Cowboys fan.

When asked why, “King” James was direct.

“Nah, man. I had to sit out on the Cowboys, man. There were just a lot of things going on when guys were kneeling and guys would want to do freedom of speech and do it in a peaceful manner. There were people in their front office and a lot of people that ran the organization that was like, ‘If you ever do that around here, you’ll never play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

James continued that he still loves a lot of the players on the Cowboys, specifically CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, and Micah Parsons, who James calls a “dog.”

Carter then asked if LeBron is “all-in” on the Browns and the LA Lakers star answered in the affirmative.

“I’m all-in on the Browns, we want ‘one shining moment!’”

James has brought attention to the social justice movement in the past including kneeling on the court before a game in 2020 to protest the Jacob Blake shooting.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media in 2017 that his players would all stand for the national anthem or face repercussions.

“If there’s anything that is disrespectful of the flag, then we will not play. Okay? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period,” said Jones in the wake of the protests from former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

