Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (10/30/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/30/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Game Day Eve and Halloween Eve for the Cleveland Browns: Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The Browns are getting ready for the Bengals.

News about the players leading into the Week 8 game headlines the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. A Myles Garrett Update

Myles Garrett shared an interesting update.

He mentioned that he is still dealing with injuries from his late September car crash.

Garrett hinted that he should have stayed out longer which is ironic since at the time, he was raring to get back out on the field.

Regarding one of his favorite holidays, Halloween, Garrett did not elaborate on whether he will dress up in a pregame costume.

Instead, he may opt to “go dressed as a football player”.

Regarding the Bengals game, Garrett likes the Browns’ chances.

He “thinks they can make Joe Burrow uncomfortable.”

 

2. Players With Questionable Injury Designation

There is a concerning list of questionable players especially when we already know that cornerback Denzel Ward was out.

Cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Greedy Williams have oblique and illness conditions respectively.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has a knee injury.

Even though the Bengals will be without Joe Burrow‘s favorite target Ja’Marr Chase, this is still not good for the Browns.

 

3. Haden Is In The House

Joe Haden is back, making his retirement as a member of the Browns official.

He was spotted at the practice field, and in press conferences, and Haden will be at the Monday night game.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
3 Browns Players Ruled Out For Monday Night
Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL Analyst Says One Trade Is Likely If Browns Lose Monday

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded

No more pages to load