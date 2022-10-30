Browns Nation News And Notes (10/30/22)

It is Game Day Eve and Halloween Eve for the Cleveland Browns: Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The Browns are getting ready for the Bengals.

News about the players leading into the Week 8 game headlines the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. A Myles Garrett Update

Myles Garrett shared an interesting update.

He mentioned that he is still dealing with injuries from his late September car crash.

Garrett hinted that he should have stayed out longer which is ironic since at the time, he was raring to get back out on the field.

Myles Garrett said injuries still bothering him, probably should have taken more time off after crash.#Browns pic.twitter.com/dtqB2lmWld — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 29, 2022

Regarding one of his favorite holidays, Halloween, Garrett did not elaborate on whether he will dress up in a pregame costume.

#Browns Myles Garrett says he’s not sure if he’ll wear a Halloween costume this year to the game. If so, might be from his fave show Stranger Things to match front yard decor. Or “might go dressed as a football player” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 29, 2022

Instead, he may opt to “go dressed as a football player”.

Regarding the Bengals game, Garrett likes the Browns’ chances.

#Browns Myles Garrett says “I like our chances” vs #Bengals. Thinks they can make Joe Burrow uncomfortable — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 29, 2022

He “thinks they can make Joe Burrow uncomfortable.”

2. Players With Questionable Injury Designation

There is a concerning list of questionable players especially when we already know that cornerback Denzel Ward was out.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), CB Greg Newsome II (oblique), CB Greedy Williams (illness) all listed as questionable #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 29, 2022

Cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Greedy Williams have oblique and illness conditions respectively.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has a knee injury.

Even though the Bengals will be without Joe Burrow‘s favorite target Ja’Marr Chase, this is still not good for the Browns.

3. Haden Is In The House

Joe Haden is back, making his retirement as a member of the Browns official.

He was spotted at the practice field, and in press conferences, and Haden will be at the Monday night game.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!