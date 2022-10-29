Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded

A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns.

It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night.

Hunt asked for a trade over the summer, only to be told it was not going to happen by the team.

He is in the last year of his contract and prior to this summer was very verbal about staying home (Hunt is a native Ohioan) and being on the same team as Nick Chubb.

Today’s comments depict what could be described as a weary Hunt who has been living with this trade rumor for weeks.

He is far from his usual jubilant and outgoing self during this line of questioning.

What Hunt Said

He is prepared for whatever is next with the bottom line being “I just want to win.”

#Browns Kareem Hunt hasn’t talked to the team about a possible trade by Tuesday. Is up for whatever comes. “I just want to win” pic.twitter.com/VCSI7FGMcv — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 29, 2022

Kareem over the top for 6! Browns backfield today Chubb: 12 rushes, 108 yds 2 TDs

Hunt: 10 rushes, 47 yards, 1 TD CHUNT! CHUNT! CHUNT! #browns pic.twitter.com/I0NeXfInZA — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) October 9, 2022

Many fans will be sad to see the bromance sometimes referred to as “Chunt” broken up, most notably Nick Chubb who has been uncharacteristically unspoken about lobbying for Hunt to stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

"He's really important. Kareem is my best friend on and off the field. I couldn’t imagine playing without him. I want him to be here. Whatever they gotta do to keep him here." Nick Chubb on the rumors of Kareem Hunt's trade request from Browns.pic.twitter.com/tvju0hlwrE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 8, 2022

Over the summer when NFL Network visited Browns’ training camp, Chubb said:

“He’s really important. Kareem is my best friend on and off the field. I couldn’t imagine playing without him. I want him to be here. Whatever they gotta do to keep him here.”

This story will end one way or another in 2022 on November 1 because the 2022 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday.

Fans are expected to have plenty of emotions either way this goes.

Stay tuned.