Browns Nation News And Notes (10/31/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Game Day Monday, and Halloween, October 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals game.

The 2-5 Browns are in a must-win situation in this Week 8 game in advance of their Week 9 bye.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Will Have Cornerback Help

Thankfully, the Browns will have both Greg Newsome II and Greedy Williams on Monday night.

Both were listed as questionable; Newsome had an oblique issue, and Williams was dealing with an illness.

 

2. Haden At Cavs Game

Joe Haden is making his rounds in Cleveland in advance of the Browns’ MNF game; he received a standing ovation at the Sunday evening Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Haden’s decision to retire as a Brown is one that makes fans happy.

One Browns fan made a casual suggestion for Haden to make his retirement short!

 

3. Garrett Likes The Browns Chances On MNF

Myles Garrett knows that the Browns have owned the Bengals in recent years, and he has a lot of respect for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

That explains why Garrett said:

“Our defense has had good games against the Bengals and Burrow and I think we know what it takes to really make him uncomfortable and get after him. And although he’s talented — love his family, but we’ve got to put him in the dirt.”

 

4. Browns MNF Uniform

The Browns Monday Night Football uniform is very much in tune with the Halloween holiday.

It will be the brown jersey and orange pants.

 

Happy Monday, Game Day, and Halloween, Browns fans!

