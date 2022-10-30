Browns Nation

Joe Haden Has A Special Message For Browns Fans

By

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

 

Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden seems to be enjoying retirement.

After a splendid career in both northeast Ohio and Pittsburgh, Haden still sticks around the game.

It’s clear Haden enjoyed his time in Cleveland and still has love for fans in the area.

On Saturday, he left a special message via the Browns Twitter account.

He stated he “was glad he could retire a Brown” and that he’d be in attendance for the Monday night game against Cincinnati.

 

A Spark in the Dark

Haden never experienced a winning season in Cleveland.

That never stopped him from playing hard and performing well.

That goes a long way in terms of why folks still like him now.

He played 90 total games with the Browns, intercepting 19 passes and getting one pick-six.

He also made over 300 tackles as a Brown, forcing and recovering four fumbles.

There have been some dark years for Cleveland football with Haden being a member for many of those teams.

Guys that stuck around and played hard regardless, like him and Joe Thomas, will always be appreciated.

Love for NEO from Joe

For obvious rivalry reasons, Browns fans weren’t thrilled to see Haden end his career playing with the Steelers.

But, as we’ve talked about plenty of times, Joe still voices his admiration for Cleveland.

That continues even now as he prioritized retiring as a Brown and not with another team.

His appreciation for the city extends outside of just the fact he lived in the area for a long time.

He told reporters earlier this week the city “embraced” him when the Browns drafted him.

Clearly, that initial welcome still means a great deal to Haden today.

And for good reason.

Coming to a new city as a highly touted rookie presents its fair share of challenges.

Having the support of the city can do wonders for an athlete, as it did with Haden.

 

Goes Both Ways

As much of an impact northeast Ohio has had on Haden, he’s done plenty for the people there too.

Even media members, such as Tom Withers of the Associated Press, have taken time to display their fondness for Joe.

Of course, plenty of fans remain vocal in their support of Haden.

 

High Profile Player at a High Profile Game

With a homecoming of sorts for Haden this week, he’ll be in attendance for perhaps the biggest game of Cleveland’s season far.

At 2-5, Monday’s contest with the Bengals is as must-win as it gets at this point in the season.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are clicking on offense more and more with each week.

They’re starting to look like last year’s AFC champions.

To get a win, guys have to come with the same energy as Haden did week in and week out.

