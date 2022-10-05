Browns Nation News And Notes (10/5/22)

It is Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and this is an important day for the Cleveland Browns as they prepare for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney Injury Updates Expected Today

On Tuesday, Coach Stefanski did not provide specifics on if Myles Garrett and/or Jadeveon Clowney will be available for Sunday’s game.

What he did indicate is that more information will be available on Wednesday.

Stefanski said:

“I think we need to get to Wednesday, kind of take in information as we go and see how those guys feel and see how they look. Until we get to Wednesday, I think it’s probably premature.”

He did say that Garrett is feeling better which is positive news.

2. The Running Game Is Going Well

The 2022 Browns are experiencing challenges.

One area that is not posing a problem is the running game.

Some #Browns Rushing NFL Rankings: Rushing Yards/Game: 37.3 (2nd)

Yards/Rush: 5 (8th)

Rush TD's/Game: 1.8 (2nd)

Rush Play %: 53% (4th)

Rushing Attempts/Game: 37.3 (2nd) — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) October 4, 2022

Nick Chubb is actually the reason team tackling was invented. pic.twitter.com/M9BzCDq0dL — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) October 4, 2022

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have gotten off to an outstanding start.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb leads the NFL with 459 yards, 5 TD's and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Chubb has 6 receptions for 37 yards; RB Kareem Hunt has 200 yards, (4.3 avg.) and a TD; Hunt has 11 receptions for 73 yards (6.6 avg.), including a TD; — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 4, 2022

Per Fred Greetham’s calculations, they collectively have 659 yards rushing and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Jerome Ford appeared to get hurt on a KR Sunday and was taken out – now the team announces he has gone on IR with an ankle injury. #Browns pic.twitter.com/i5aZmuG32M — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 4, 2022

With Jerome Ford now on injured reserve, keeping Chubb and Hunt healthy and productive are top priorities.

3. Way Back Wednesday

Blessing your feeds with a picture of Walter Payton with his older brother Eddie. Eddie Payton had three career kick return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown during his five season career with the Browns, Chiefs and Vikings. #Bears pic.twitter.com/VJsNtnR0oN — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) October 30, 2021

Did you know that Eddie Payton, Walter Payton‘s older brother, briefly played for the Cleveland Browns in 1977?

The Payton brothers faced each other in a preseason game prior to the 1977 season.

Despite playing in only two regular season games for the Browns in 1977, Eddie played in the NFL for five seasons for the Browns, Lions, Chiefs, and Vikings.

He was a returns specialist who scored 3 touchdowns in his career.

https://t.co/DZtQ5ZGcad : How Eddie Payton the NFL player became Eddie Payton the hall of fame college golf coach https://t.co/O7YDiOa6OH pic.twitter.com/EHnlyT0J6J — GolfBlog.com (@GolfBlogDotCom) October 1, 2022

After leaving football, Eddie went on to become an accomplished collegiate golf coach.

On September 23, Eddie, 71, was inducted into the Black College Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in recognition of his 30-year career at Jackson State University working with both the men’s and women’s golf programs.

