Browns Nation News And Notes (10/5/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and this is an important day for the Cleveland Browns as they prepare for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney Injury Updates Expected Today

On Tuesday, Coach Stefanski did not provide specifics on if Myles Garrett and/or Jadeveon Clowney will be available for Sunday’s game.

What he did indicate is that more information will be available on Wednesday.

Stefanski said:

“I think we need to get to Wednesday, kind of take in information as we go and see how those guys feel and see how they look. Until we get to Wednesday, I think it’s probably premature.”

He did say that Garrett is feeling better which is positive news.

 

2. The Running Game Is Going Well

The 2022 Browns are experiencing challenges.

One area that is not posing a problem is the running game.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have gotten off to an outstanding start.

Per Fred Greetham’s calculations, they collectively have 659 yards rushing and 6 rushing touchdowns.

With Jerome Ford now on injured reserve, keeping Chubb and Hunt healthy and productive are top priorities.

 

3. Way Back Wednesday

Did you know that Eddie Payton, Walter Payton‘s older brother, briefly played for the Cleveland Browns in 1977?

The Payton brothers faced each other in a preseason game prior to the 1977 season.

Despite playing in only two regular season games for the Browns in 1977, Eddie played in the NFL for five seasons for the Browns, Lions, Chiefs, and Vikings.

He was a returns specialist who scored 3 touchdowns in his career.

After leaving football, Eddie went on to become an accomplished collegiate golf coach.

On September 23, Eddie, 71, was inducted into the Black College Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in recognition of his 30-year career at Jackson State University working with both the men’s and women’s golf programs.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

 

Fans React To News That Browns Released Safety Richard LeCounte

