Fans React To News That Browns Released Safety Richard LeCounte

Safety Richard LeCounte III #39 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans are reacting to a piece of news that would typically probably fly somewhat under the radar.

On Monday afternoon, the team announced that safety Richard LeCounte was being waived.

LeCounte, a fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2021, had minimal playing time since joining the Browns.

Most of his snaps were on special teams, but those were not plentiful either.

Fans responded to this news because it represented a milestone for General Manager Andrew Berry.

LeCounte is the first of Berry’s own personal draft picks to be released.

Here are some notable fan reactions.

 

1. Others Can Go Too

Fans were ready to send suggestions of other draft picks Berry should release next.

At the top of the list was another 2021 selection, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Twitter user j-Hyphen noted that he personally has as many receptions as Schwartz does in the past two weeks.

 

2. LeCounte Will Be Back

Another segment of the fanbase did not believe this LeCounte transaction was any big deal.

After all, the Browns regularly juggle the roster, and he could end up on the practice squad.

His alma mater, the University of Georgia, openly speculated about this possibility also.

 

3. Forbes Is Back Again

It does appear to be a revolving door because in the same announcement the Browns announced that they signed guard Drew Forbes.

Forbes was a sixth-round pick for the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He was waived by the Browns on September 5, 2022.

Since then, he was signed and waived by the Detroit Lions.

 

Conclusion

As expected, fans had many more comments about what could be changed on the 2-2 Browns team.

Replacing other defensive members, coordinators, and coaches was among those suggestions.

Joe Woods seems to be the most popular candidate to lose his job next, according to fans’ social media comments.

It does not seem like Woods is going anywhere at this point so hopefully the Browns notch a Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Winning cures all ills.

 

 

