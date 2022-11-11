NFL Fans React To Joe Thomas’ Must-See Rant

Fans of the Cleveland Browns know all about former offensive lineman Joe Thomas.

For a decade, Thomas was a staple of the offensive line.

However, the former lineman is gaining attention from a must-see rant he went on.

So why was this former Browns lineman ranting on Good Morning Football?

Fans React On Twitter Over Joe Thomas’ Rant Over Jeff Saturday

The former Cleveland Browns lineman gave the world his take on the Indianapolis Colts, and them hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach.

"It was the most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL… and I went 1-31 my last two years in the NFL…"@joethomas73 on the hiring of Colt's interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday pic.twitter.com/qRMWRTqfKE — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 11, 2022

With Joe Thomas referring to Jeff Saturday as Jim Irsay’s “drinking buddy,” it turned his rant into something epic.

However, NFL fans had their own thoughts about the rant from Thomas.

One fan quickly goes after Thomas for his “drinking buddy” comment.

“Drinking buddy” 🙄

Saturday has been a consultant for team for years, but I’m sure Thomas woudlve declined a head coaching opportunity because of how “egregious and disrespectful” it would have been. Sure. — NiCK MC (@NiCKMC9) November 11, 2022

While he points out how Saturday has experience consulting the Colts, he doesn’t talk about his lack of head coaching experience.

But the people coming after Thomas didn’t stop there.

Another Twitter user goes after Thomas for calling the Saturday hiring “the most egregious thing” he’s ever seen.

“The most egregious thing I’ve ever seen in the NFL…”

Spygate, Bountygate, Fail Mary, Baltimore to Indy in the dead of night, Leonard Little, countless domestic abuse rug brush unders, and worst of all CTE/Concussion Scandal. Yeah. The Jeff Saturday thing definitely was worse. — Patrick Wrye (@patrickwrye) November 11, 2022

However, not all the reactions were bad, as some people agree with the Thomas rant.

Dude—who was in a locker room for almost two decades—is spot on. It’s a morale crusher for asst. coaches and players. Ludicrous. Those of you taking shots at Thomas are punting on second down. — Radford (@TheWoosterHook) November 11, 2022

But some of the wording Thomas used makes most of the reactions negative towards him.

Yet, it’s the lifelong Clevelander who respects what he says the most.

As a lifelong Clevelander, I will always love and respect Joe Thomas. His description of being a head coach sounded god awful. Not seeing my kids would be pure torture. The hell with the money and fame, getting ice cream once or twice a week ain’t enough. — Brandon Smith (@Brandon_P_Smith) November 11, 2022

While some feel Thomas’ rant against Saturday was overboard, it might be from how he describes the situation and Saturday himself.

With him going overboard with his rant, he’s taking heat from NFL fans who feel there are worse things in the NFL than hiring Saturday.