NFL Fans React To Joe Thomas’ Must-See Rant

By

Former NFL player Joe Thomas speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

 

Fans of the Cleveland Browns know all about former offensive lineman Joe Thomas.

For a decade, Thomas was a staple of the offensive line.

However, the former lineman is gaining attention from a must-see rant he went on.

So why was this former Browns lineman ranting on Good Morning Football?

 

Fans React On Twitter Over Joe Thomas’ Rant Over Jeff Saturday

The former Cleveland Browns lineman gave the world his take on the Indianapolis Colts, and them hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach.

With Joe Thomas referring to Jeff Saturday as Jim Irsay’s “drinking buddy,” it turned his rant into something epic.

However, NFL fans had their own thoughts about the rant from Thomas.

One fan quickly goes after Thomas for his “drinking buddy” comment.

While he points out how Saturday has experience consulting the Colts, he doesn’t talk about his lack of head coaching experience.

But the people coming after Thomas didn’t stop there.

Another Twitter user goes after Thomas for calling the Saturday hiring “the most egregious thing” he’s ever seen.

However, not all the reactions were bad, as some people agree with the Thomas rant.

But some of the wording Thomas used makes most of the reactions negative towards him.

Yet, it’s the lifelong Clevelander who respects what he says the most.

While some feel Thomas’ rant against Saturday was overboard, it might be from how he describes the situation and Saturday himself.

With him going overboard with his rant, he’s taking heat from NFL fans who feel there are worse things in the NFL than hiring Saturday.

