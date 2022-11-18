Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game

Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game

By

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns huddles his team during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Given the daunting weather forecast for the Buffalo area, it was a wise decision on the part of the NFL to make the location change to Detriot for the Week 11 Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the change that are guaranteed to give anyone a good laugh.

Among the most humorous are the following.

 

1. Game Displaces A Previously Scheduled Carnival

Under the category of “you can’t make this stuff up”, Tony Grossi reported that an indoor carnival was scheduled to take place at Ford Field this weekend.

The carnival is being disbanded and torn down.

One fan alluded to the fact that the coaches will fit in with that circus vibe.

Another fan suggested that the carnival “is showing up Sunday wearing orange helmets.”

Others were quick to point out the irony of the carnival tents being the same colors as the Browns team colors.

 

2. The Lions Have A Funny Take Too

The Lions have maintained a sense of humor about the whole spectacle.

Humor is a good defense mechanism since this whole stadium change benefits the Bills the most, playing two straight games in the same stadium within a five-day time period.

This is a crazy situation that rarely happens.

For this reason, many believe it is just the Browns’ luck to be involved in this.

Travel arrangements and logistics are completely changed.

The Browns are now taking a bus to Detriot.

The weather is one less topic to deal with during Sunday’s game, but the decision to change locations and avoid the snow will be debated in the days to come.

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Interesting News For Their Week 11 Matchup

4 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller Responds To His Wife's Reaction To Buffalo Snow

10 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jacoby Brissett Comments On Playing In Buffalo Snow

12 hours ago

NFL Fans React To Deshaun Watson's New Home

12 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/17/22)

13 hours ago

Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills

NFL Fans React To Bills, Browns Projected Sunday Forecast

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

3 Players On Browns Offense Who Have Disappointed

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/16/22)

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

How Much Blame Should Be On Andrew Berry This Season?

2 days ago

A detail of a Uvalde Strong decal on a Houston Texans helmet prior to the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Texans Set To Receive High Draft Pick From Browns If Draft Was Today

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

3 Things To Know About New Browns DL Ben Stille

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/15/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

3 Things Going Wrong For The Browns This Season

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Now Eligible To Practice This Week

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns offense huddles up during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Is It Already Time To Think About The Browns' 2023 Season?

3 days ago

Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins rushes whilst being tackled by John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

3 Browns Players Who Probably Won't Be With The Team In 2023

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/14/22)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

Studs & Duds From Browns Loss To Dolphins

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

3 Players Who Stood Out In Browns Loss To The Dolphins

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Dolphins

4 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Are Browns Fans Taking Jacoby Brissett For Granted?

5 days ago

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns finds a hole in the Miami Dolphins line during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Miami Dolphins Score Predictions

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/13/22)

5 days ago

browns helmet

Browns Announce Roster Moves, Injury Updates For Sunday

5 days ago

Browns Get Interesting News For Their Week 11 Matchup

No more pages to load