Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game

Given the daunting weather forecast for the Buffalo area, it was a wise decision on the part of the NFL to make the location change to Detriot for the Week 11 Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the change that are guaranteed to give anyone a good laugh.

Among the most humorous are the following.

1. Game Displaces A Previously Scheduled Carnival

Under the category of “you can’t make this stuff up”, Tony Grossi reported that an indoor carnival was scheduled to take place at Ford Field this weekend.

The carnival is being disbanded and torn down.

There’s an indoor carnival in Ford Field on Friday that must be dismantlef for Browns-Bills on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DaW59oVndd — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 17, 2022

One fan alluded to the fact that the coaches will fit in with that circus vibe.

Might as well keep it up. These clown coaches will fit right in. — Neil (@razorscat36z) November 17, 2022

Another fan suggested that the carnival “is showing up Sunday wearing orange helmets.”

Nah Tony…carnival showing up Sunday wearing orange helmets! Sheesh… — Mark Munch Bishop (@MunchCleveland) November 17, 2022

Others were quick to point out the irony of the carnival tents being the same colors as the Browns team colors.

2. The Lions Have A Funny Take Too

The Lions have maintained a sense of humor about the whole spectacle.

Humor is a good defense mechanism since this whole stadium change benefits the Bills the most, playing two straight games in the same stadium within a five-day time period.

Important numbers are by the phone, lock up when you leave and please don’t break the tables. https://t.co/sDPwNslBlZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 17, 2022

This is a crazy situation that rarely happens.

For this reason, many believe it is just the Browns’ luck to be involved in this.

Travel arrangements and logistics are completely changed.

The Browns are now taking a bus to Detriot.

#Browns will bus to Detroit for Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the 6-3 #Bills — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 17, 2022

The weather is one less topic to deal with during Sunday’s game, but the decision to change locations and avoid the snow will be debated in the days to come.