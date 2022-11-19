Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/19/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It is Saturday, November 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are preparing to play their Week 11 game in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Even though the NFL moved the game from snowy Buffalo, the weather in the Buffalo area is the top headline for the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Bills Team Expected To Travel On Saturday

The massive blizzard has blanketed Buffalo.

There was no false advertising associated with this storm.

As of 7:00 PM Friday evening, 5 1/2 feet of snow fell at Orchard Park.

The next logistical question is whether the Bills players can travel to the airport on Saturday to fly out to Detroit.

It is not clear what time the Bills are planning to leave.

The city of Buffalo is under a travel ban as of 7:00 AM Saturday morning.

 

2. Greg Newsome Out, David Njoku In For Sunday’s Game

It is a combination of bad news and good news for the Browns regarding the availability of star players for Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II has been ruled out of Sunday’s game after a collision in practice caused him to sustain a concussion.

Tom Withers is reporting that tight end David Njoku is proclaiming himself “good to go” for Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury.

 

3. Kosar At Cavs Game

Browns legend Bernie Kosar got a standing ovation at the Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight.

It is great to see the support for this young Cavaliers team from Browns’ heroes past and present.

Perhaps Kosar should go to Cavs games more often as the Cavs snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday night with a double overtime victory over Charlotte by the score of 132-122.

 

4. The Latest Episode Of Building The Browns Dropped Friday

Episode 10 for the 2022 season entitled “Process and Development” is now out on YouTube. 

The episode opens with the October 23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

There is also extensive coverage of Jacoby Brissett‘s Halloween Fashion Show for local children and the Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

 

