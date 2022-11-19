Browns Nation News And Notes (11/19/22)

It is Saturday, November 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are preparing to play their Week 11 game in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Even though the NFL moved the game from snowy Buffalo, the weather in the Buffalo area is the top headline for the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Bills Team Expected To Travel On Saturday

The massive blizzard has blanketed Buffalo.

There was no false advertising associated with this storm.

As of 7:00 PM Friday evening, 5 1/2 feet of snow fell at Orchard Park.

UPDATE: As of 7pm, the new Orchard Park total is up to 66" of snow. That's 5 1/2 feet! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/cxHhmXqoKV — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) November 19, 2022

The next logistical question is whether the Bills players can travel to the airport on Saturday to fly out to Detroit.

There's a strong belief and plan the Bills will be able to fly tomorrow afternoon to Detroit. The issue, of course, is getting everyone to make it to the airport. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 18, 2022

It is not clear what time the Bills are planning to leave.

The city of Buffalo is under a travel ban as of 7:00 AM Saturday morning.

#Buffalo UPDATE: Due to heavy snowfall overnight, a Travel Ban has been issued for the City of Buffalo starting at 7am this morning.

Only authorized personnel are allowed to travel at this time. City officials say overnight a foot to two feet of snow fell in parts of the city. — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@WBEN) November 19, 2022

2. Greg Newsome Out, David Njoku In For Sunday’s Game

It is a combination of bad news and good news for the Browns regarding the availability of star players for Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II has been ruled out of Sunday’s game after a collision in practice caused him to sustain a concussion.

The Browns have ruled out starting CB Greg Newsome II for Sunday’s game against the Bills after he suffered a concussion in a collision at Friday’s practice. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2022

Tom Withers is reporting that tight end David Njoku is proclaiming himself “good to go” for Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury.

#Browns TE David Njoku said he’s good to go Sunday, tough climb back from ankle injury. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 18, 2022

3. Kosar At Cavs Game

Browns legend Bernie Kosar got a standing ovation at the Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight.

#Browns Bernie Kosar at Cavs game tonight pic.twitter.com/Qksmk0PH0j — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 19, 2022

It is great to see the support for this young Cavaliers team from Browns’ heroes past and present.

There is no sports-playing human being on this planet that gets a bigger ovation at #Cavs games than Bernie Kosar. Dude is an absolute rockstar. Not Terry Francona. Not Myles Garrett. Not Kevin Stefanski. Not Joe Thomas. No. One. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 19, 2022

Perhaps Kosar should go to Cavs games more often as the Cavs snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday night with a double overtime victory over Charlotte by the score of 132-122.

4. The Latest Episode Of Building The Browns Dropped Friday

Episode 10 for the 2022 season entitled “Process and Development” is now out on YouTube.

The episode opens with the October 23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

the new episode of 'Building the Browns' premieres right now! 🎥 » https://t.co/ILpfWpFYP7 pic.twitter.com/aR8eZQdM8K — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2022

There is also extensive coverage of Jacoby Brissett‘s Halloween Fashion Show for local children and the Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

