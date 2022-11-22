Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/22/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are still reeling from their Week 11 loss to an unpracticed and ill Bills team that overcame the adversity of their week to collect the win.

What has to change for the Browns to turn things around is the top story in the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Front Office Execs Under Fan Scrutiny

In addition to Joe Woods, Mike Priefer, and Kevin Stefanski, front office members are also under scrutiny.

The latest is Paul DePodesta, Chief Strategy Officer of the Browns.

Long before this time, what that title means and his role in the team’s day-to-day operations has been somewhat mysterious.

Joe B is asking essential questions in light of the Browns’ current struggles.

Those questions include:

“What’s his strategy?”

“When does his strategy kick in?”

 

2. Joe Woods Remains The DC

#FireJoeWoods is a hashtag that has gone viral countless times this season.

There is no chance he is getting fired in Week 11.

Coach Stefanski stonewalled the questions about Woods’ future on Monday.

Stefanski reiterated the obvious, for any NFL head coach.

His focus is on playing good football in all facets of the game.

That is obviously not happening so it is not clear what Stefanski’s contingency plan is.

 

3. Bring On The Watson Era

What’s left in 2022 is the Deshaun Watson reintroduction to the NFL and introduction as the Browns QB1.

This appears to be what the Browns will spend the latter part of the season focusing on.

The coaching staff and front office executives will be evaluating this team’s 2023 readiness starting in Week 13.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

