Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Denzel Ward Defends Browns’ DC Joe Woods

Denzel Ward Defends Browns’ DC Joe Woods

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

For what it’s worth, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Wards is backing his defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Everybody has to hear the fans’ repeated outcries for Woods firing, hence the viral hashtag #FireJoeWoods that trends after every Browns’ loss.

Ward disagrees with all the blame being placed on Joe.

 

What Ward Said

He has confidence in his DC.

Ward said:

“I think Joe’s a great D Coordinator…if something happens out there it’s not just Joe…we’re all in this together…I don’t think all the pressure, all the blame should be on Joe.”

 

Everyone’s Job Is At Stake

With the Browns at 3-7, not one person on the coaching staff or on the roster should feel as though his job is secure.

The Browns have a lot more talent than other teams who find ways to win games and have a better record.

 

Ward Said The Right Thing To The Press

What players say to the press should be very different than what is discussed in the locker room.

Ward’s words of support for his DC are great for the press to hear.

Behind closed doors, there should be a reckoning among everyone to stop this chronic losing and these lackluster performances.

This team is far too talented and has a young roster of players in their prime.

The losing needs to stop, and this team needs to play up to its potential.

It’s time to show that potential week in and week out beginning with the Week 12 game against Tampa Bay.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to pass the ball during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

7 hours ago

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

3 Players That Stood Out In The Browns' Loss To The Bills

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

12 hours ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Is The Browns' Season Now Over?

14 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Studs & Duds In Browns' Loss To Bills

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Will Deshaun Watson Be The Cure The Browns Need?

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Bills

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bills

1 day ago

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs during overtime against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Buffalo Bills Score Predictions

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/20/22)

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Work Out 6 Players On Friday

2 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets with 300 fans in attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 23, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 121-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Legend Receives Loud Applause At Cavs Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jack Conklin And Wife Caitlyn Welcome Third Child

2 days ago

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/19/22)

3 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Has An Impressive Stat In 2022

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/18/22)

4 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns huddles his team during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Interesting News For Their Week 11 Matchup

4 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller Responds To His Wife's Reaction To Buffalo Snow

4 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jacoby Brissett Comments On Playing In Buffalo Snow

5 days ago

NFL Fans React To Deshaun Watson's New Home

5 days ago

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

No more pages to load