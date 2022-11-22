Denzel Ward Defends Browns’ DC Joe Woods

For what it’s worth, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Wards is backing his defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Everybody has to hear the fans’ repeated outcries for Woods firing, hence the viral hashtag #FireJoeWoods that trends after every Browns’ loss.

Ward disagrees with all the blame being placed on Joe.

What Ward Said

He has confidence in his DC.

Ward said:

“I think Joe’s a great D Coordinator…if something happens out there it’s not just Joe…we’re all in this together…I don’t think all the pressure, all the blame should be on Joe.”

#Browns Denzel Ward on Joe Woods: "I think Joe's a great D Coordinator…if something happens out there it's not just Joe…we're all in this together…I don't think all the pressure, all the blame should be on Joe." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 21, 2022

Everyone’s Job Is At Stake

With the Browns at 3-7, not one person on the coaching staff or on the roster should feel as though his job is secure.

The Browns have a lot more talent than other teams who find ways to win games and have a better record.

If Ron Rivera can be 6-5 with that raging dumpster fire in DC, there is no excuse for Kevin Stefanski to be 3-7 with the talent he has with #Browns. Comes down to coaching and leadership. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 21, 2022

Ward Said The Right Thing To The Press

What players say to the press should be very different than what is discussed in the locker room.

Ward’s words of support for his DC are great for the press to hear.

Behind closed doors, there should be a reckoning among everyone to stop this chronic losing and these lackluster performances.

This team is far too talented and has a young roster of players in their prime.

The losing needs to stop, and this team needs to play up to its potential.

It’s time to show that potential week in and week out beginning with the Week 12 game against Tampa Bay.