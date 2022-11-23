Browns Nation News And Notes (11/23/22)

It is Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come to town on Sunday afternoon.

Those preparations hit a snag with a bizarre FirstEnergy Stadium vandalism incident, and that is our top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. FirstEnergy Stadium Vandalism

As if the Browns are not having a bad enough week, the turf at FirstEnergy Stadium was damaged in an early Tuesday morning incident now under investigation by the police.

VIDEO: FirstEnergy Stadium field torn up by unknown driver; Browns notify police https://t.co/KAWZCvmtMB — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) November 22, 2022

Police believe someone may have jumped the fence to gain entry into the stadium and used a golf cart to do donuts on the field.

Hopefully, surveillance footage is clear and plentiful so the person or people are quickly apprehended.

In the meantime, it is okay to tee up the Baker Mayfield and Progressive Insurance jokes because it is better to laugh than cry at this point in the Browns season.

2. Center Stage: Ethan Pocic Placed On IR, Browns Sign Greg Mancz

The Browns continue to lose centers.

Ethan Pocic, who had been doing a great job after Nick Harris was lost for the season, has been placed on IR with a knee injury.

On Tuesday, the team signed Greg Mancz.

With the #Browns signing of C Greg Mancz today, it’s important to note that he was the starting center in Houston with Deshaun Watson for a period of time. Definitely wasn’t a coincidence… — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 23, 2022

The good news is that the 30-year-old Mancz played with Deshaun Watson in Houston so there is that element of continuity.

Mancz was a Texan from 2015-2020 and spent 2021 with Miami and was released by the Bills last week.

In the meantime, Mancz needs to get some practice snaps with Jacoby Brissett to prepare for the Tampa Bay game.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!