Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Joe Thomas Selected As HOF Semifinalist

Fans React To Joe Thomas Selected As HOF Semifinalist

By

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

 

The Cleveland Browns are not having a good week.

After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Detroit, this franchise needed some good news.

And it was delivered on Tuesday afternoon by way of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Browns legend Joe Thomas.

Virtually everyone believes Thomas is a shoo-in to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he took one big step forward in that quest by being named a semifinalist for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday afternoon.

Fans were so happy for Thomas, but no one is surprised by this achievement.

Below is the typical reaction fans shared.

 

Of Course, He Is A Semifinalist!

Thomas’s 2023 induction into the HOF is as certain as death and taxes according to some fans.

Jeff Ostach wrote:

“Congratulations to former @BadgerFootball great on this achievement.  He definitely will be a 1st ballot winner and the team should one day retire his number. What an amazing career from a great human being.”

 

Eric wrote:

“If Joe isn’t a first-ballot HoFer, then who can be?  He was great.”

Tuesday’s news keeps Nick Pedone’s February 2022 prediction on course to be fulfilled.

Pedone said:

“Would fully expect the #Browns to play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.  The induction of Joe Thomas will turn Canton brown and orange.”

 

Thomas Is 1 Of 5 First-Year Eligible Candidates

28 semifinalists, including 5 first-year eligible candidates, made the cut.

In addition to Thomas, offensive guard Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison, and cornerback Darrelle Revis are the first-year eligible candidates.

Congratulations Joe Thomas!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

cleveland browns draft

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

5 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

6 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

9 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/22/22)

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Defends Browns' DC Joe Woods

21 hours ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to pass the ball during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

1 day ago

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

3 Players That Stood Out In The Browns' Loss To The Bills

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

1 day ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Is The Browns' Season Now Over?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Studs & Duds In Browns' Loss To Bills

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Will Deshaun Watson Be The Cure The Browns Need?

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Bills

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bills

2 days ago

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs during overtime against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Buffalo Bills Score Predictions

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/20/22)

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Work Out 6 Players On Friday

3 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets with 300 fans in attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 23, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 121-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Legend Receives Loud Applause At Cavs Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jack Conklin And Wife Caitlyn Welcome Third Child

3 days ago

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/19/22)

3 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Has An Impressive Stat In 2022

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/18/22)

4 days ago

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

No more pages to load