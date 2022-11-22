Fans React To Joe Thomas Selected As HOF Semifinalist

The Cleveland Browns are not having a good week.

After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Detroit, this franchise needed some good news.

And it was delivered on Tuesday afternoon by way of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Browns legend Joe Thomas.

Virtually everyone believes Thomas is a shoo-in to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he took one big step forward in that quest by being named a semifinalist for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday afternoon.

Congratulations @joethomas73 for being named a semifinalist for the @ProFootballHOF class of 2023!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/N2w2NJZ5GF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 22, 2022

Fans were so happy for Thomas, but no one is surprised by this achievement.

Below is the typical reaction fans shared.

Of Course, He Is A Semifinalist!

Thomas’s 2023 induction into the HOF is as certain as death and taxes according to some fans.

Congratulations to former @BadgerFootball great on this achievement. He definitely will be a 1st ballot winner and the team should one day retire his number. What an amazing career from a great human being. — Jeff Ostach☮️ (@jeff_ostach) November 22, 2022

Thats just a formality! Congratulations on the 2023 HOF Joe! No one can compete with you this year! — PlantCityBrownsBacker (@chenry0007) November 22, 2022

If Joe isn’t a first-ballot HoFer, then who can be? He was great. — Eric (@CLEFan80) November 22, 2022

Tuesday’s news keeps Nick Pedone’s February 2022 prediction on course to be fulfilled.

Would fully expect the #Browns to play in the 2023 Hall of Fame game. The induction of Joe Thomas will turn Canton brown and orange. https://t.co/c9tqIiNLlu — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 28, 2022

Thomas Is 1 Of 5 First-Year Eligible Candidates

28 semifinalists, including 5 first-year eligible candidates, made the cut.

In addition to Thomas, offensive guard Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison, and cornerback Darrelle Revis are the first-year eligible candidates.

🚨NEWS🚨 We are excited to reveal our 28 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The list includes five first-year eligible candidates. Full List Of Semifinalists: https://t.co/yC5UKWUE7r pic.twitter.com/xGyuX5emrB — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 22, 2022

Congratulations Joe Thomas!