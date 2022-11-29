Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/29/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans cannot stop smiling and enjoying the Week 12 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was the epitome of the perfect game in an imperfect 2022, and it served as a reminder as to what David Njoku and Nick Chubb can do and gave Jacoby Brissett a well-deserved win as he has skillfully and gracefully handled the pressure and expectations of a bizarre season for him personally.

Voting is open for Nick Chubb for FedEx Ground Player of the Week; this headlines the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Vote For Nick Chubb For FedEx Week 12 Ground Player Of The Week

In the words of the official Browns Twitter account, “Vote. For. Chubb.”

Chubb is nominated for the FedEx Week 12 Ground Player of the Week award.

Here is how you cast your vote.

Click HERE and select Chubb’s name.

Vote as many times as you can.

 

2. The Big Week 13 Roster QB Move: Watson In, Dobbs Out

To make room for quarterback Deshaun Watson on the 53-man roster, the Browns have waived QB3 Joshua Dobbs.

The team hopes to bring him back so stay tuned for a potential practice squad signing in the days to come.

 

3. Jay Feely Weighs In On Cade York’s Missed FGs

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely has an interesting observation about Cade York‘s missed field goal attempts.

He attributes the missed attempts to York’s foot placement and does not cast blame on the holder Corey Bojorquez.

York missed another one on Sunday; it was not even close.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

 

