Nick Chubb Made Browns History On Sunday

Nick Chubb Made Browns History On Sunday

By

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For an NFL running back, one of the personal goals is to hit 1,000 yards rushing for the season.

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb did that Sunday in the Week 12 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

While that is extraordinary, what is even more impressive is that Chubb rushed for 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons spanning 2019-2022.

This is a feat that a Browns RB has not accomplished since Jim Brown did it between 1958-1961.

Jim Brown is considered the G.O.A.T. to wear a Browns uniform so Chubb is joining elite company with this accomplishment.

 

What’s Next For Nick Chubb?

Chubb is a three-time Pro Bowler (2019-2021).

He has never been named an All-Pro and fell short of the NFL rushing title in 2019.

Derrick Henry edged him out by a mere 46 yards.

Chubb is happiest winning games so there is a good chance he hasn’t given much thought to his 1,000-yard season and is happier that he scored the winning touchdown in overtime over the Bucs on Sunday.

 

It Is An Amazing Accomplishment

What Chubb has done is incredible, and he is only 26 years old and in the prime of his career.

The Browns have had a tremendous turnover in coaches and players since he arrived in 2018 yet Chubb remains in the backfield grinding away and doing his job.

It speaks to his work ethic and durability which are both admirable traits that make Chubb stand out.

Here’s hoping Chubb can make it a mind-boggling five straight years of 1,000 yards rushing in 2023!

 

