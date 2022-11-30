Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/30/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is the last day of November, Wednesday the 30th, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns prepare to travel to Houston to take on the Texans.

These teams will be linked for years to come because of the March 18 trade that sent Deshaun Watson from the Texans to the Browns, and the draft picks exchanged.

In an ironic twist of fate, Watson is expected to make his debut as the Browns QB1 against his former team on Sunday.

He has not played an NFL game in 700 days.

News about Watson’s return headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Report: Ten Of Watson’s Accusers Will Be At Browns Vs. Texans Game

In a bizarre piece of news, 10 of Watson’s accusers, along with their attorney Tony Buzbee, will reportedly be in attendance at the Texans game.

They will be in a suite watching Watson make his return.

It is unclear what the motivation is for this, but it will be part of the side story leading up to the game.

 

2. Sunday’s Browns Vs. Texans Broadcast Team Is Announced

While there may be more than a passing interest in the Browns vs. Texans game among NFL fans, this is not going to be a nationally broadcast game.

The Browns are 4-7, and the Texans are 1-9-1.

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, and Aditi Kinkhabwala will be the broadcast team for the game.

Kinkhabwala is the reporter who Watson talked to back in August before his suspension was announced so it will be interesting to see if she gets an interview with him.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

