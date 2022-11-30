Browns Nation News And Notes (11/30/22)

It is the last day of November, Wednesday the 30th, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns prepare to travel to Houston to take on the Texans.

These teams will be linked for years to come because of the March 18 trade that sent Deshaun Watson from the Texans to the Browns, and the draft picks exchanged.

In an ironic twist of fate, Watson is expected to make his debut as the Browns QB1 against his former team on Sunday.

700 Days On Sun., that'll be how long it's been since Deshaun Watson played a reg season game-when he walked off the field @ NRG for the last time in a Texans uniform The irony? Watson will walk back out onto that same field Sunday to play in front of the fans & city he quit on pic.twitter.com/dFctrQqfnh — Tyler Milner (@tmilrealdeal) November 29, 2022

He has not played an NFL game in 700 days.

News about Watson’s return headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Report: Ten Of Watson’s Accusers Will Be At Browns Vs. Texans Game

In a bizarre piece of news, 10 of Watson’s accusers, along with their attorney Tony Buzbee, will reportedly be in attendance at the Texans game.

They will be in a suite watching Watson make his return.

Watson has never had to play a game in front of his accusers — until now. Attorney Tony Buzbee told he’ll have a suite at the Browns- Texans game in Houston Sunday and he says ten of the women he represented against Watson have told him they plan to come.https://t.co/siYv32vsUC — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) November 29, 2022

It is unclear what the motivation is for this, but it will be part of the side story leading up to the game.

2. Sunday’s Browns Vs. Texans Broadcast Team Is Announced

While there may be more than a passing interest in the Browns vs. Texans game among NFL fans, this is not going to be a nationally broadcast game.

Game Announcers for @NFLonCBS Week 13 pic.twitter.com/PBdsE7lPBf — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 28, 2022

The Browns are 4-7, and the Texans are 1-9-1.

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, and Aditi Kinkhabwala will be the broadcast team for the game.

Kinkhabwala is the reporter who Watson talked to back in August before his suspension was announced so it will be interesting to see if she gets an interview with him.

"I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,’’ Deshaun Watson told sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala. Photo: AP https://t.co/4mOqQccgeY pic.twitter.com/EIkXzSsWuH — cdotcombrowns (@cdotcombrowns) August 13, 2022

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!