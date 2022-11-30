Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Deshaun Watson’s Return

Fans React To Deshaun Watson’s Return

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It’s almost time for week 13 to kick off and the Cleveland Browns will do so with the return of Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who had an 11-game suspension, is now cleared to play again.

However, the news of his return has given fans plenty to say on Twitter.

So what are NFL fans saying over the return of Watson?

 

Mixed Reactions From Fans On Watson’s Return

While the Browns are clearly happy to have Watson return to the football field, some fans didn’t have the same feeling.

Some fans are still against his return, while others are looking forward to what he can do for the team.

For one NFL analyst, he hopes Watson has a horrible season when he returns.

Another user uses a clip from the Office to show how the star quarterback only has one more week until his return.

While there are plenty of negative reactions, there are also plenty of positive reactions.

For one fan, he is happy to see Watson back and excited to see him playing again.

There were also fans who reacted with some thankfulness towards Brissett, as he led the team with Watson serving his suspension.

While that fan was thankful for Brissett, he’s still looking forward to seeing what Watson has for the Browns.

Fans will finally get their first look at Watson come this Sunday, as he faces his old team, the Houston Texans.

With his return, it’s been nearly two years since he’s played a regular season game.

No matter how fans are reacting, the Browns are just hoping he can get them the victory.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Grading Jacoby Brissett's Season Performance

51 mins ago

First Energy Stadium

Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium

5 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball as Devin White #45 and Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defend during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments How He Recovered From Dropped Pass

5 hours ago

Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Win Over Bucs

12 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

What Are Browns Fans Getting With Deshaun Watson?

12 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Does Jacoby Brissett Deserve To Be A Starter In 2023?

12 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/29/22)

13 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Made Browns History On Sunday

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Sign Jacoby Brissett As The Long-Term Backup?

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Takeaways From The Browns' Big Sunday Win

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Gave An Emotional Speech After Sunday's Win

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Did David Njoku Make The Catch Of The Year?

1 day ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Personal History On Sunday

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Had A Statement About Sunday's Big Win

1 day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Njoku's Post Game Soundbyte Is As Good As The Catch

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/28/22)

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Bucs

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To David Njoku's Great Catch

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over Bucs

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/27/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans cheer on the team during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Buccaneers 22-17.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)

4 days ago

How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

4 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

1 month ago

Grading Jacoby Brissett's Season Performance

No more pages to load