Fans React To Deshaun Watson’s Return

It’s almost time for week 13 to kick off and the Cleveland Browns will do so with the return of Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who had an 11-game suspension, is now cleared to play again.

However, the news of his return has given fans plenty to say on Twitter.

So what are NFL fans saying over the return of Watson?

Mixed Reactions From Fans On Watson’s Return

While the Browns are clearly happy to have Watson return to the football field, some fans didn’t have the same feeling.

Some fans are still against his return, while others are looking forward to what he can do for the team.

For one NFL analyst, he hopes Watson has a horrible season when he returns.

Manifesting Deshaun Watson to suck at football when he returns next week Drop a candle to manifest his downfall 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️ — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) November 28, 2022

Another user uses a clip from the Office to show how the star quarterback only has one more week until his return.

Deshaun Watson reminding everyone he plays football next week: pic.twitter.com/E0uoGE2RRZ — Hutchinson Brown (@hutchinsonb_ff) November 28, 2022

While there are plenty of negative reactions, there are also plenty of positive reactions.

For one fan, he is happy to see Watson back and excited to see him playing again.

I’m excited to see him play. Forget the scandals, forget the drama. HE IS INNOCENT BEFORE PROVEN GUILTY! He is such an amazing talent on the football field too one of the most entertaining players to watch so I’m pumped to have him back in the league once & for all. 🤝 — BLM 🇨🇺 (@Callinmereborn) November 28, 2022

There were also fans who reacted with some thankfulness towards Brissett, as he led the team with Watson serving his suspension.

Big shoutout to Jacoby Brissett he played good over this last stretch and deserves a lot of credit for his demeanor and attitude he has shown on this team great job sir …. Let’s see what’s Deshauns got for CLE — AJ (@MmaLife23) November 28, 2022

While that fan was thankful for Brissett, he’s still looking forward to seeing what Watson has for the Browns.

Fans will finally get their first look at Watson come this Sunday, as he faces his old team, the Houston Texans.

With his return, it’s been nearly two years since he’s played a regular season game.

No matter how fans are reacting, the Browns are just hoping he can get them the victory.