Browns Nation News And Notes (12/22/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, December 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are two days away from their Week 16 gameday on Christmas Eve.

Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EST against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes does not talk about the upcoming game.

It is a trip down memory lane as the NFL continues to mourn the sudden death of Franco Harris.

Enjoy this Throwback Thursday tribute to Harris.

 

1. The 40: Jim Brown Vs. Franco Harris

The story of Franco Harris and Jim Brown running a 40-yard dash in 1984 resurfaced on Wednesday.

Brown, 48 at the time, was not too thrilled that Harris could potentially surpass his rushing record; he did not like Harris’s running style which he thought involved too much running out of bounds.

On an appearance on the “Donahue” talk show, Brown challenged Harris to a 40-yard dash and threatened to come out of retirement if he won.

This turned into a televised event yet efforts to find a video of the race were unsuccessful.

In the end, Brown, who had a hamstring issue, finished the 40 in 5.72 seconds, and the 34-year-old Harris won by finishing in 5.16 seconds.

Efforts to draw Walter Payton into the race were not successful though he appeared on the same episode of the talk show.

Payton got the last laugh; he surpassed both of them with 16,726 yards.

Harris finished in his career with 12,120 yards approximately 200 yards shy of Brown’s record (12,312).

 

2. Browns Fans React To The Harris News

As Tom on Twitter put it:

“You can hate the Steelers…and I have for 50 years. But we could never hate Franco.”

Dawg Nature said:

“Even as a #Browns fan, I’m saddened to hear of the death of Franco Harris. Especially 2 days b4 the anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. May the #Steelers never have a RB of your greatest [greatness] again.”

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

