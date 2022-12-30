Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (12/30/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/30/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, December 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns Week 17 game is just two days away.

The Thursday injury report, in preparation for that Sunday game against the Commanders, headlines the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

There is a lot to unpack here, but the most significant portions are as follows:

 

Jadeveon Clowney Is Out (Again)

Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice (in a limited capacity) on Wednesday after passing through the concussion protocol.

However, he did not practice on Thursday due to an illness.

It is unclear what the illness is, but Demetric Felton was also out on Thursday with an illness.

 

Jedrick Wills Misses Practice For Second Straight Day

The back injury that is bothering Jedrick Wills. Jr. is lingering.

He missed practice for the second consecutive day making his availability for Sunday’s game a definite question mark.

 

Amari Cooper And John Johnson III Were Limited

It is no secret that Amari Cooper and John Johnson III are both dealing with lingering injuries.

Cooper is playing through the pain, and JJ3 missed last week’s game because of his.

On Thursday, both were limited practice participants which could indicate that Cooper’s hip and JJ3’s thigh could finally be on the mend.

 

NFL Fans Cheer For Joshua Dobbs

Browns fans were happy that Joshua Dobbs was getting his shot to start in the NFL.

Another of his former teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, also tweeted their support of him.

He led the Tennessee Titans in a valiant effort against the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday night football.

The Titans lost by the score of 27-13.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Will Get His First Start

15 hours ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Tries To Stay Mum About Peach Bowl

22 hours ago

tim couch

Tim Couch's Postworkout Photo Captures Fans' Attention

23 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/29/22)

23 hours ago

cleveland browns

Former Browns Player Signs With The Raiders

2 days ago

Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Good News For Sunday's Game

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has A Clear Message For The Washington Commanders

2 days ago

Washington Commanders v New York Giants

Commanders Announce Starting QB Vs. Browns

2 days ago

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aaron Rodgers Says He Is Rooting For Browns

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/28/22)

2 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns fields a kickoff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Players That Could See Increased Playing Time In Final 2 Games

3 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

3 Critical Decisions The Browns Need To Make This Offseason

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Next 2 Browns Players In Line For Contract Extensions

3 days ago

Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers defends against Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Was Re-Signing Jack Conklin The Right Move For The Browns?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/27/22)

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To News That Myles Garrett Was Benched

3 days ago

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Who Need Replaced This Offseason

3 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

3 Coaching Staff Changes That Need To Be Made This Offseason

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

2 Things Fans Should Watch In Browns' Final 2 Games

4 days ago

Kaden Elliss #55 of the New Orleans Saints tackles Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Players The Browns Should Rest In Their Last 2 Games

4 days ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Against Saints

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/26/22)

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/25/22)

5 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Loss To Saints

5 days ago

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Will Get His First Start

No more pages to load