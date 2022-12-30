Browns Nation News And Notes (12/30/22)

It is Friday, December 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns Week 17 game is just two days away.

The Thursday injury report, in preparation for that Sunday game against the Commanders, headlines the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

There is a lot to unpack here, but the most significant portions are as follows:

Jadeveon Clowney Is Out (Again)

Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice (in a limited capacity) on Wednesday after passing through the concussion protocol.

However, he did not practice on Thursday due to an illness.

It is unclear what the illness is, but Demetric Felton was also out on Thursday with an illness.

Jedrick Wills Misses Practice For Second Straight Day

The back injury that is bothering Jedrick Wills. Jr. is lingering.

#Browns LT Jedrick Wills didn’t practice today for the second straight day with a back injury. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) December 29, 2022

He missed practice for the second consecutive day making his availability for Sunday’s game a definite question mark.

Amari Cooper And John Johnson III Were Limited

It is no secret that Amari Cooper and John Johnson III are both dealing with lingering injuries.

Cooper is playing through the pain, and JJ3 missed last week’s game because of his.

On Thursday, both were limited practice participants which could indicate that Cooper’s hip and JJ3’s thigh could finally be on the mend.

NFL Fans Cheer For Joshua Dobbs

I’m going to assume this is the first touchdown pass from a certified rocket scientist in NFL history.

Cheers, Josh Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/rFM9iFwggu — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) December 30, 2022

Browns fans were happy that Joshua Dobbs was getting his shot to start in the NFL.

I'm loving watching Josh Dobbs shine. 🥺 — BrownsFanGirl (@BrownsFanGurl) December 30, 2022

Another of his former teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, also tweeted their support of him.

First career TD pass for Joshua Dobbs. Congrats, @josh_dobbs1 👍👍👍 — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 30, 2022

He led the Tennessee Titans in a valiant effort against the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday night football.

The Titans lost by the score of 27-13.

