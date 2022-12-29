Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Will Get His First Start

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs is getting his first start of the season in Week 17’s Thursday Night Football.

In place of an injured Ryan Tannehill and a benched Malik Willis, Dobbs will lead the Tennessee Titans against the Dallas Cowboys.

Joshua Dobbs to start at QB for Titans in Week 17. (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/E2205FPj0t — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2022

Though Dobbs has been in the league since 2017 and with five different teams, this is his first NFL start in a regular season game.

Joshua Dobbs who has not taken a single snap in a #NFL game since 2018 is starting tonight for the Titans instead of the rookie QB they drafted to develop? Make it make sense LOL — DMICMedia (@DmicMedia) December 29, 2022

Dobbs Has Completed Only 10 Passes In His Career

Dobbs is trying to do something similar to what Baker Mayfield did a few weeks ago.

Joshua Dobbs on getting acclimated with the #Titans and supporting Malik Willis: pic.twitter.com/nX7Xoj454U — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) December 22, 2022

That is to walk into the facility, get acclimated with a new team and its playbook, and win a game in record time.

Despite playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions, Dobbs has never gotten a regular-season start.

It has to be a daunting task to do all of it without ever starting in a game before.

His career stats include 10 completed passes and 1 interception in 6 games.

The good news is that Dobbs is up for the task.

The bad news is that he will not have Pro Bowl rusher, Derrick Henry, in his backfield to hand the ball off to.

Henry is not expected to play due to a hip injury.

#Titans star RB Derrick Henry (hip) isn’t expected to play tonight, and the status of #Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (thigh) is very much in doubt, too. Hassan Haskins vs. Ezekiel Elliott on TNF to kick off fantasy football championship week? @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/duNSWmnRaX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2022

Hobbs is a very intelligent guy.

Considering Josh Dobbs is an actual rocket scientist, I think he could beat the Cowboys. Probably not but I’ll be rooting for him! Well deserved chance to play https://t.co/p1bDHn6ors — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) December 29, 2022

What he lacks in experience, he more than makes up for with brains.

He is a rocket scientist so if anyone can achieve what seems like an impossible feat, it is Dobbs.

Watch Joshua Dobbs and the Titans take on the Dallas Cowboys on Amazon Prime on Thursday night, December 29, 2022, at 8:15 PM EST.