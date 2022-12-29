Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Will Get His First Start

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Will Get His First Start

By

Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs is getting his first start of the season in Week 17’s Thursday Night Football.

In place of an injured Ryan Tannehill and a benched Malik Willis, Dobbs will lead the Tennessee Titans against the Dallas Cowboys.

Though Dobbs has been in the league since 2017 and with five different teams, this is his first NFL start in a regular season game.

 

Dobbs Has Completed Only 10 Passes In His Career

Dobbs is trying to do something similar to what Baker Mayfield did a few weeks ago.

That is to walk into the facility, get acclimated with a new team and its playbook, and win a game in record time.

Despite playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions, Dobbs has never gotten a regular-season start.

It has to be a daunting task to do all of it without ever starting in a game before.

His career stats include 10 completed passes and 1 interception in 6 games.

The good news is that Dobbs is up for the task.

The bad news is that he will not have Pro Bowl rusher, Derrick Henry, in his backfield to hand the ball off to.

Henry is not expected to play due to a hip injury.

Hobbs is a very intelligent guy.

What he lacks in experience, he more than makes up for with brains.

He is a rocket scientist so if anyone can achieve what seems like an impossible feat, it is Dobbs.

Watch Joshua Dobbs and the Titans take on the Dallas Cowboys on Amazon Prime on Thursday night, December 29, 2022, at 8:15 PM EST.

