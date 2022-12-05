Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)

It is Victory Monday, December 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are 5-7 and enjoying a Week 13 win over the Houston Texans.

The Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes includes tidbits about the win.

1. A Big Week 13 Team Win

Make no mistake, this was a big win for the Browns in many ways.

It marked Deshaun Watson‘s return to NFL action, against his former team, and he was definitely rusty.

However, the rest of the team picked up the slack scoring one special team and two defensive touchdowns.

Cade York converted all of his kicking attempts: 3 extra points and 2 field goals.

#Browns’ (5-7) special teams & defense were the difference in their 27-14 win over vs #Texans (1-10-1) First road week since Week 1 this year.

First 2-game win streak since Weeks 3 & 4 in 2021. Deshaun Watson’s first game in 700 days: 12/22, 131 yards, 1 INT, 0 TD@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 4, 2022

2. An Emotional Jadeveon Clowney Returns To Houston

Watson was not the only former Texan to return to the place where it all began for his NFL career.

Jadeveon Clowney started his career in Houston as the first overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Clowney was emotional about coming back to Houston.

He said:

“Glad to be back, I started to cry…I haven’t played in this stadium in like five years. So I was looking forward to coming back and trying to get a win against the Texans.”

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney got a little emotional in first game back in Houston: ‘I started to cry’ https://t.co/nTbDpVsSaS — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) December 5, 2022

3. Deshaun Watson Hugs Texans Owner

Watson exchanged pleasantries with Texans owner Cal McNair.

Deshaun Watson is back in the NFL, in Houston. Hugging #Texans owner Cal McNair.pic.twitter.com/eASLgehxIT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

He also signed jerseys, one was for injured Texans WR Brandin Cooks.

After the game Deshaun Watson signed extras of his jersey for 2 Houston offensive linemen & Brandin Cooks. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 4, 2022

Watson recognized that boos from the Texans fans are expected.

#Browns Deshaun Watson on the boos he received in Houston: "They're supposed to boo. I'm a Cleveland Brown now." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 4, 2022

He said:

“They’re supposed to boo. I’m a Cleveland Brown now.”

Looking Ahead: Week 14 AFC North Clashes

Week 14 is shaping up to be a huge one for the AFC North.

Every AFC North team recorded Week 13 wins, and they now play each other.

The Ravens are at Pittsburgh, and the Browns are at Cincinnati on Sunday, December 11.

Get your popcorn ready Browns fans!

Enjoy Victory Monday!