Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Victory Monday, December 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are 5-7 and enjoying a Week 13  win over the Houston Texans.

The Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes includes tidbits about the win.

 

1. A Big Week 13 Team Win

Make no mistake, this was a big win for the Browns in many ways.

It marked Deshaun Watson‘s return to NFL action, against his former team, and he was definitely rusty.

However, the rest of the team picked up the slack scoring one special team and two defensive touchdowns.

Cade York converted all of his kicking attempts: 3 extra points and 2 field goals.

 

2. An Emotional Jadeveon Clowney Returns To Houston

Watson was not the only former Texan to return to the place where it all began for his NFL career.

Jadeveon Clowney started his career in Houston as the first overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Clowney was emotional about coming back to Houston.

He said:

“Glad to be back, I started to cry…I haven’t played in this stadium in like five years. So I was looking forward to coming back and trying to get a win against the Texans.”

 

3. Deshaun Watson Hugs Texans Owner 

Watson exchanged pleasantries with Texans owner Cal McNair.

He also signed jerseys, one was for injured Texans WR Brandin Cooks.

Watson recognized that boos from the Texans fans are expected.

He said:

“They’re supposed to boo. I’m a Cleveland Brown now.”

 

Looking Ahead: Week 14 AFC North Clashes

Week 14 is shaping up to be a huge one for the AFC North.

Every AFC North team recorded Week 13 wins, and they now play each other.

The Ravens are at Pittsburgh, and the Browns are at Cincinnati on Sunday, December 11.

Get your popcorn ready Browns fans!

Enjoy Victory Monday!

