Browns Nation News And Notes (4/15/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, April 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just days away from the offseason program beginning on Tuesday, and the 2022 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away.

Here is the Good Friday edition of the Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Draft Prospects Visiting

The Browns have hosted several draft prospects in the past few days.

On Thursday, Georgia running back James Cook, brother of Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, came to Berea.

Brown quarterback E.J. Perry also visited on Thursday.

Cook’s visit marks the second visit by a draft prospect running back visit in the past few days.

Arizona State University’s Rachaad White also came to Berea.

With what appears to be an already fully QB and RB room, these visits are interesting but could perhaps just be chalked up to due diligence.

 

2. Mayfield’s Market

Rich Eisen and Ian Rapoport talk about Baker Mayfield‘s prospects and his recent podcast appearance on the Thursday edition of The Rich Eisen Show.

Rapoport’s gut feeling is that Carolina or possibly even Tampa Bay could be in the market for Mayfield.

Seattle is seemingly less likely after news broke that they are planning to re-sign Geno Smith.

The post-Russell Wilson quarterback room in Seattle is getting full with Drew Lock, Jacob Eason, and now Smith.

 

3. What To Expect From DPJ?

With all of the talk surrounding the Amari Cooper trade and the Browns’ quest for more wide receivers to fill out the roster, let’s not forget about Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Peoples-Jones was effective when healthy and playing in 2021 so the third year is laced with great expectations.

He had chemistry with Mayfield so we can expect he will develop the same rapport with Deshaun Watson.

 

4. Flashback Friday

Check out this amazing photo of Browns’ cornerback Corey Fuller covering Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward courtesy of @VintageBrowns.

Happy Friday Browns Fans!

 

Why Seattle Makes The Most Sense For A Mayfield Trade

