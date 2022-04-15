Browns Nation News And Notes (4/15/22)

It is Friday, April 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just days away from the offseason program beginning on Tuesday, and the 2022 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away.

Here is the Good Friday edition of the Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Draft Prospects Visiting

The Browns have hosted several draft prospects in the past few days.

On Thursday, Georgia running back James Cook, brother of Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, came to Berea.

Georgia RB James Cook, the brother of #Vikings star RB Dalvin Cook, is visiting the #Browns today, per @JoshNorris. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 14, 2022

Brown quarterback E.J. Perry also visited on Thursday.

Former Brown QB EJ Perry has a pre-draft visit today with … the #Browns, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

Cook’s visit marks the second visit by a draft prospect running back visit in the past few days.

Arizona State University’s Rachaad White also came to Berea.

ASU RB Rachaad White recently had a Top 30 Visit with the #Browns. He'll travel to Tampa for a visit with the #Buccaneers on Wednesday. White has met virtually w/ several teams, long list includes #Saints, #Bills, #Bengals, #Ravens and #Raiders. LOVE White as a prospect. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 11, 2022

With what appears to be an already fully QB and RB room, these visits are interesting but could perhaps just be chalked up to due diligence.

2. Mayfield’s Market

Rich Eisen and Ian Rapoport talk about Baker Mayfield‘s prospects and his recent podcast appearance on the Thursday edition of The Rich Eisen Show.

Rapoport’s gut feeling is that Carolina or possibly even Tampa Bay could be in the market for Mayfield.

Seattle is seemingly less likely after news broke that they are planning to re-sign Geno Smith.

League source tells @thenewstribune Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks expected to be official soon. It's Smith, Drew Lock, Jacob Eason, maybe a rookie QB (Desmond Ridder, who had a pre-draft visit Weds?) in Seattle’s derby to replace Russell Wilson https://t.co/dSeL1AGrEq — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 15, 2022

The post-Russell Wilson quarterback room in Seattle is getting full with Drew Lock, Jacob Eason, and now Smith.

3. What To Expect From DPJ?

With all of the talk surrounding the Amari Cooper trade and the Browns’ quest for more wide receivers to fill out the roster, let’s not forget about Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Peoples-Jones was effective when healthy and playing in 2021 so the third year is laced with great expectations.

Donovan Peoples-Jones had the highest Contested Catch Rate last year of all wide receivers (Min. 10 contested catches) with 63.6%. 👀#Browns #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/k2xCY418q5 — FantasyData (@FantasyDataNFL) April 7, 2022

He had chemistry with Mayfield so we can expect he will develop the same rapport with Deshaun Watson.

4. Flashback Friday

Check out this amazing photo of Browns’ cornerback Corey Fuller covering Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward courtesy of @VintageBrowns.

Happy Friday Browns Fans!